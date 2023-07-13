Town advocates financial support for Indigenous learning from province

The Town of Strathmore passed a resolution advocating the Alberta Government to provide financial support and resources for municipalities wanting to develop opportunities for residents to learn from Indigenous Elders and Knowledge Keepers.

This resolution was passed during the July 5 regular meeting of council, following discussion regarding amendments from the original document.

Originally approved by council on May 29, amendments to the resolution were added following discussions with Alberta Municipalities.

A draft of the amended resolution has also been sent to the Village of Rockyford for re-seconding of the motion.

Alberta Municipalities has indicated to the town they are happy with the amendments, though it was also noted during the discussion, representatives from Siksika Nation had not had an opportunity to review the amended resolution prior to the July 5 council meeting.

Coun. Melissa Langmaid expressed her belief in the importance of Siksika being able to review the document and provide their input.

“That would be very important to me that it is not just us and Rockyford that are approving this, but also that it aligns with what the Indigenous community sees and what is needed throughout our province,” she said.

Coun. Brent Wiley said though he supports the resolution and believes the provincial government providing funding opportunities for Indigenous elders to provide education is really important, he does not support the amendments to the resolution.

“Some of the preamble at the beginning and the background information is so general as to be historically inaccurate and I just cannot attach my name to it,” he said.

“There is a couple of problems, but I know for the sake of time, that it needs to get moved forward, but I will not be able to support the resolution.”

Langmaid added though she was in support of the resolution and would be voting in favour of the amendments, she felt the revised version did not carry the same weight as the original.

“I want to express that I am slightly disappointed in the amendments that have been made and that from my perspective, I see them as lessening the impact, should the resolution be passed, in a way municipalities who want to develop opportunities for residents to learn,” said Langmaid. “From my perspective, I see that as a lessening of what we are asking for and I know that there are many reasons for that. I know we received some feedback from Alberta Municipalities on this resolution and some suggestions from them on some amendments to be made for the success of the resolution.”

Coun. Denise Peterson motioned to approve the resolution as amended, which was passed 5-1 in favour.

The document will go before the Alberta Municipalities convention in the fall to be discussed among participating municipalities. The original and amended versions of the resolution are publicly available via the town meeting agenda.

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times