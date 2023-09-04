TOWIE's Tommy Mallet confirms show return

Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

Tommy Mallet has confirmed that he will be returning to The Only Way Is Essex.

The reality star had left the show two years ago, but will now return for a cameo scene alongside a friend.

"I did go back and do a little scene with a dear friend of mine and I loved every minute of it," he told the Daily Star. "I'm still mad tight with the people there, and if I can chip in and it helps, then I'll do it."

Mallet didn't reveal any specifics about his brief return or who else was involved in the scene, but explained had wanted to support his friend on the show.

"I saw a friend who was in need and I came back to [the] show for a scene," he explained. "I'm very proud of where I came from and I feel like if I get asked to do something, then I will."

Mallet also addressed what the cameo meant for his future with the reality series, confirming that he had no plans to make a full comeback, saying: "I'm not rushing back though, definitely not."

Tommy first appeared in TOWIE back in 2014, starring on the show for seven years before leaving in 2021 alongside his fiancée Georgia Kousoulou.

The couple first met on the reality series and have been together since, welcoming a son named Brody in 2021.

The pair also star in their own spin-off series Georgia and Tommy: Baby Steps. Earlier this year, the couple announced that they'd sadly lost a child while filming for the fourth season of their show.

Speaking about Tommy's support during a recent episode of the reality series, Georgia said: "This year, although we have got the worst thing happening to us as a couple, we're in it together and we're stronger. So we're more of a team.

"And I need right now, more than ever, a supportive partner, and that is what I've got."

The Only Way is Essex airs on ITVBe and streams on ITVX. Georgia and Tommy: Baby Steps also streams on ITVX.

