TOWIE's Jess Wright shares postnatal depression documentary plans

David M. Benett - Getty Images

The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wright has revealed that she is planning to make a documentary about postnatal depression.

The reality TV personality welcomed son Presley last year with husband William Lee-Kemp, and has been open about her struggles mentally since giving birth, something that wasn't helped by the baby's reflux and dairy allergies.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to OK! about her plans, she said: "Knowledge is power. This is why I want to do a documentary, I want to know the ins and outs of it.

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Related: TOWIE's Nicole Bass announces she’s pregnant and reveals sex of baby

"I want to know the hows, the whys, if we can prevent it, if it's chemical or if it's environmental. I have so many questions, because for me, the more you know about something when you’re going through it, the more help you can get."

She also spoke about the stigma there is in society surrounding postnatal depression.

She explained: "Having a baby is the biggest blessing of life, so to then say that you feel down at the time that baby enters the world, it’s not nice. There are people that struggle to have children and also it makes it seem like you’re not happy that you have your baby.

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Related: TOWIE's Mark Wright reveals "scariest moment of his life" in new show

"But that's not it, it's just a general feeling that consumes your body and your mind and you can't control it.

"If you're in the public eye, use your platform to share these stories. I can guarantee there are so many mums who show a perfect Instagram life and never, ever discuss the bad days. But I'm telling you now, that’s all rubbish!"

Further information about postnatal depression is available via organisations including the NHS, Mind, the Mental Health Foundation and APNI.

You Might Also Like