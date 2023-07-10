TOWIE's Ferne McCann welcomes baby daughter

Dave J Hogan - Getty Images

The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann has given birth to a baby girl.

The reality TV personality shared an Instagram post confirming the baby's arrival in a joint post with her fiancé Lorri Haines over the weekend, sharing a black-and-white video of the parents putting their hands on the little one as they move around.

"It's a girl," McCann wrote, "06.07.23."

McCann previously stated that she wanted to keep the sex of her baby a secret until the birth, but explained that she did feel like she would have another daughter – her first, Sunday, was born in 2017.

"The one thing that I've had is migraines," she explained while detailing her pregnancy symptoms on her ITVBe show First Time Mum.

"I just spoke to my mum on FaceTime and I can't remember ever getting migraines before. But she said to me, 'No you definitely did [when pregnant with Sunday]' which leads me to think we're having a girl."

McCann also recently spoke about her relationship with fame, and explained that she wasn't ready for all that public attention, and had become "tangled up in this bitchy character I'd created" without realising.

"It was draining and it wasn't rewarding because I wasn't well-liked," she said. "Looking back, I was emotionally immature and my mental health was at an all-time low. There were days I didn't want to get out of bed, I was in such a bad place...

"While I can't say I was prepared, I do feel like I've been completely de-shelled and everything now feels very pure and purposeful. I believe everything – good and bad – unfolds exactly the way it should."

