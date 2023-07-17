TOWIE's Ferne McCann confirms newborn daughter's unusual name

Dave J Hogan - Getty Images

The Only Way is Essex star Ferne McCann has revealed the unusual name of her second child, after she gave birth earlier this month.

The reality TV star already has five year old daughter Sunday from a previous relationship, and now she and fiancé Lorri Haines have welcomed another daughter to their family.

In an interview with OK!, McCann revealed that her newborn is called Finty Francis Haines-McCann and explained the reasoning behind the name.

Dave J Hogan - Getty Images

"It was on my name list when I gave birth to Sunday," she told the publication. "I don't know where I got it from, but when I typed it in [on Google] I saw Judi Dench's daughter's nickname is Finty. I've always loved it and never heard it anywhere else before.

"I just feel so connected to the name – she came out and she was just Finty. I think she sounds like a character out of Bridgerton. Francis is my grandad's name – it's a nod to Grandad Frank."

"I wanted a girl for that reason," McCann added. "I was quite honest about wanting a girl. Throughout my pregnancy, and this is no disrespect to all the boy mums out there, I just had a preference and I couldn't see myself with a boy.

Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer - Getty Images

"I see myself as the Essex Kris Jenner with this army of girls and after having Finty, I reckon I could have two more. I'd have another one tomorrow."



McCann had an at home birth, although it didn't go entirely to plan and was a week ahead of schedule. The couple did film the labour, and have stated that the footage will be featured in the next series of her reality show on ITVBe later this year.

The Only Way Is Essex airs on ITVBe.

