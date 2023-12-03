Towie stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet marry in London

The Only Way Is Essex stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet have married in a ceremony in London.

The couple announced the news with a joint Instagram post on Sunday which featured a photo of them holding hands while Mallet carried their son Brody as they walked down the steps of Islington Town Hall.

Kousoulou, 32, wore an elegant white mini dress with a billowing train and puff sleeves, while Mallet, 31, teamed a black suit and white shirt with trainers.

In the post, they revealed they had tied the knot on Friday December 1 but that a second wedding in Spain is planned.

They added: “After a challenging year, we decided we wanted to end the year happy, in love & together as husband & wife.”

Friends and famous faces sending their congratulations to the happy couple included singer and TV star Stacey Solomon, who wrote: “Beautiful congratulations all of you.”

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison said: “Congratulations you guys beautiful”, while actress and former Love Island star Dani Dyer added: “Absolutely stunning congratulations you both deserve so much happiness xxxx”

Mallet and Kousoulou began dating in 2014.

Kousoulou announced their engagement by sharing photos from Mallet’s beachside proposal in February 2022.

He popped the question surrounded by hundreds of red roses and candles arranged in an arch.

Their son Brody was born in May 2021.