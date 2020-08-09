TOWIE star Sam Faiers talks whether she will return for 10th anniversary special

From Digital Spy

Former TOWIE star Sam Fairers has confirmed that she won't be returning for the 10th anniversary special.

The reality show has been on television for a whole decade, and to celebrate the occasion it will be holding a one-off reunion special.

However, Sam won't be reuniting with her former co-stars Mark Wright, Joey Essex, Lauren Goodger and Amy Childs for the celebration because she feels like a different person to the one she was when the show first aired.

“I won’t be getting involved because, to be honest, it’s like I’m at a completely different stage in my life now," she told The Sun. "I don’t even know what I would do on there any more.

"I’ve got my own life with my kids, and Towie is ten years ago for me. You just can’t compare my life then to my life now.”

She continued: "If someone had said to me back then, in ten years, you're going to have your own long-running TV show and loads of ­lucrative endorsements, I would have just laughed and said, 'Yeah right!'"

Also to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the show, TOWIE will be releasing a 10-part spin-off series.

Titled The TOWIE Years, the series will look back at some of the most memorable moments from the show over the past decade, with each episode focusing on a different year.

The Only Way Is Essex airs on ITVBe.

