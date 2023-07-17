'Towie' Star Kate Ferdinand Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Rio: 'Our Strong Little Girl'

The former reality TV star welcome daughter Shae on Monday, July 10

Kate Ferdinand/ Instagram

Kate Ferdinand is a mom again!

The former TOWIE star, 32, and husband Rio Ferdinand welcomed their second baby together, daughter Shae Ferdinand, on Monday, July 10. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram Sunday with a black and white photo of their newborn's hand resting under their own.

"Shae Ferdinand 🤍 10.7.23," they captioned the joint post. "Our strong little girl 🤍."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Chris Harrison Shares the Sweet Moment Clare Crawley Told Him About Baby: 'Almost Broke Out in Tears'

Kate and her retired soccer player husband Rio, 44, are already parents to 2-year-old son Cree. Ferdinand is also stepmom to Rio's kids Lorenz, 16, Tate, 14, and Tia, 12, who he shares with late wife Rebecca Ellison.

The former reality star has kept her followers updated throughout her second pregnancy. In June, Ferdinand shared a photo of herself holding her new children's book. "Can't believe it, my first ever kids picture book The Family Tree 🌳✨ is out today 🥹❤️."

"I feel so grateful I've been able to create this book, I hope you enjoy the magic of this story with your little ones & it also helps start conversations that may be difficult within blended families."

"Not all step mums are wicked & I really hope we can start to change the narrative by having positive stories from childhood."

"& thank you again @emmarandall_uk for the beautiful illustrations," she concluded. "I wanted everyone to be seen within the book & the characters to be diverse as well as looking a little like our family & you just got it all spot on ✏️."

Story continues

In May, the proud wife shared a photo of herself and husband Rio after he was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame in England. Kate wore an all-black, skin-tight gown, and her husband cradled her bump with one hand. "A very proud moment for our family last night celebrating Rio being inducted into the Hall of Fame 🥹🥇."

"You never fail to amaze us all, you really are the best example to our children & family. Simply the best. Love you 🌟," she wrote.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.