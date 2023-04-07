TOWIE star Amy Childs gives birth to twins

Dave J Hogan - Getty Images

The Only Way Is Essex star Amy Childs has given birth to twins.

According to OK Magazine, who first broke the news, the reality star has given birth to her babies with parter Billy Delbosq. A representative for Childs has since confirmed the news of the birth to Digital Spy.

Amy also has children Polly and Ritchie from previous relationships.

While Amy and Billy are yet to share any photos or information about their new arrivals, the pair revealed in November last year that they were expecting a boy and a girl.

Since announcing her pregnancy in October, she has been busy keeping fans updated on every step of the journey. Last month, Amy opened up about a recent health scare which saw her contact the hospital after experiencing bad stomach cramps during the night.

"A couple of nights ago I couldn't sleep at all. I got up around 1am and my tummy was really cramping," she told OK! at the time.

"I rang the hospital around 3:30am and said, 'Look, I feel like I've really got a belly ache and bad belly pain.'"

She continued: "They say that with twins you apparently get double the contractions as such because there's two of them in there. I'm a worrier, so if the babies weren't moving I'd have definitely gone down to hospital."

Amy then went on to reveal that she had believed the cramps where a sign of the babies' arrival, adding that it was common to go into labour earlier with twins.

"I was asking people on Instagram when they went into labour with twins, and a lot of people said around 35/36 weeks," she said.

The Only Way Is Essex airs on ITVBe.

