The Tower's Gemma Whelan addresses if she would return for season 2

The Tower's DS Sarah Collins actress Gemma Whelan would welcome "a second swing" at the crime thriller following season 1.

During her exclusive chat with Digital Spy, the Game of Thrones and Killing Eve star was quizzed on whether she'd return to the show if given the opportunity.

"Absolutely, I would love to do more yes," she said.

Whelan elaborated: "I think with any first series, you know, you find your feet – the writer really learns your voice and how to write for you.

"I think with anything, to get a second swing at it can only mean it'll be even bigger and better. So I think we'd love to have another bite at the apple – or whatever the saying is."



We suspect ITV's analysis of the season 1 viewing figures will ultimately decide that, but there's definitely hope for further murder investigations.

Elsewhere in our conversation, the star went on to address comparisons with fellow cop drama Line of Duty: "I think we're definitely seeing more of the machinations of the police procedure, with the more intricate parts of it. And I think with the long interview scenes with Line of Duty – people love watching those.

"Ours is very different, obviously, but not dissimilar in the fact that my subject does not really give me very much. [Line of Duty season 6's] Kelly Macdonald didn't give very much.

"So it's quite difficult to remember my lines, because often you'll say a line and there'll be a logical reply that you can then follow the conversation on from. But with this there's a little bit more than the 'no comment' kind of vibe," explained Whelan.

"So I just had to learn 11 pages of dialogue, so much to bounce back from."

The Tower is available to view on ITV Hub.



