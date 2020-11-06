Towering support for veterans

A Strathmore resident known for her charitable pursuits has started an initiative to garner support for veterans ahead of Remembrance Day.

Emma Moore, who has led various donation campaigns for vulnerable populations under the banner of Em’s Donation Projects, has started the Soup 4 Soldiers Challenge (#soup4soldierschallenge) to generate donations to the Veterans Food Bank.

Moore, a Grade 10 student at Strathmore High School, thought of the campaign in light of the disruption and hardship presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just felt really sad that schools couldn’t have the traditional Remembrance Day ceremony to honour our veterans and members of service,” she said. “So, I thought this could be something really good to do to honour them in a bit of a different way.”

Moore is partnering with three Strathmore schools – Westmount Elementary School, École Brentwood Elementary School and Strathmore High School. With donations of canned goods and other non-perishables generated by students, each participating school will be building structures Moore is calling “towers of support.”

Members of the community may also donate canned goods by messaging Moore through her Em’s Donation Projects Facebook page. The plan is to “get as much stuff so we can make the biggest impact we can,” she said.

Sean Feagan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times