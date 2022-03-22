Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP) insider upped their holding by 5.9% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Tower Resources plc's (LON:TRP ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tower Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & CEO Jeremy Benjamin Asher for UK£50k worth of shares, at about UK£0.0025 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£0.0026. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Tower Resources insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jeremy Benjamin Asher.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Tower Resources

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 17% of Tower Resources shares, worth about UK£1.2m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tower Resources Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Tower Resources and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Tower Resources is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

