Tower Hamlets stabbing: Police appeal after boy, 15, knifed in Shadwell

The arrested men remain in custody, police said (Peter Byrne/PA) (Google Maps )

Police are appealing for information after after a teenage boy was stabbed in Shadwell.

Officers were called at 8.32am on Thursday to reports of a stabbing outside Newton House, Cornwall Street.

A boy, aged 15, was found by emergency services with knife injuries.

He was treated at the scene by medics before being taken by London Ambulance Service to an East London hospital.

Police said they await an update on his condition.

A crime scene remains in place and there have been no arrests.

Neighbourhoods Superintendent Jai Singh of the Met’s Central East Command said: “I know that the community will be shocked by this incident. Please be assured that we share your concerns and we are investigating a number of lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances of the incident and identify those responsible.

“Local officers remain on scene and enhanced patrols will be conducted to reassure the community. If you have concerns please do approach officers.”

Thursday’s incident comes after a spate of stabbings across the capital.

On Monday, 42-year-old Luke Blackmore was stabbed to death in Morden. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, police said.

A stabbing was also reported in Coldharbour Lane, Brixton on Tuesday. Sadly, the 22-year-old victim died at the scene.

A vigil was also held in Croydon for 15-year-old Elianne Andam, who was stabbed on her way to school last Wednesday.