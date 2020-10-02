Tower Hamlets residents advised to avoid visiting other households

Residents of the borough of Tower Hamlets in east London are being advised to avoid visiting other households by the local council.

In an open letter, the borough’s mayor John Biggs asked those who live in the area to avoid visiting other households “unless absolutely necessary” due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and councils in the capital have urged the Government to implement additional measures for Londoners, but so far no extra restrictions have been put in place by ministers.

ℹ️ In addition to the national measures, we're asking residents to avoid visiting other households unless absolutely necessary. Please do your bit to stop the virus spreading and #KeepTowerHamletsSafe. More from @MayorJohnBiggs ➡️ https://t.co/FjHelzf8Vo #TowerHamletsTogether pic.twitter.com/Goz8EyAKyN — Tower Hamlets Council (@TowerHamletsNow) October 2, 2020

Tower Hamlets’ rate for the seven days to September 28 was 44.0 cases per 100,000 people, up from 38.5 the previous week.

Mr Biggs called the situation a “matter of life and death” and said urgent action was required, adding that the borough had one of the highest levels of Covid-19 in London.

He wrote: “Despite a fall over the summer, we are seeing cases of Covid-19 rise and we need to accept that the situation is once again worsening.

“Tower Hamlets now has one of the highest levels of Covid-19 in London.

“As a second rise in infections hits us, we must take all steps necessary to limit the spread of the virus and protect those most at risk.”

He added: “I am clear that the current national rules are a minimum and my advice to you all is to do everything in your power to protect each other.

“Our individual actions have consequences for us all.”

A spokesperson for Mr Khan warned last week that London was at a “very worrying tipping point” and “immediate action” was needed to regain control of the virus.