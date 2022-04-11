Tower 28’s Tinted SPF Is My Warm-Weather Makeup MVP

Refinery29’s selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

If there’s one beauty brand that is, as the kids say, “the moment” — it’s Tower 28. The AAPI-founded, sensitive skin-friendly brand has been behind some of the most beloved products in recent history (including the dewy cheek and lip tints that were perfect for the cottagecore makeup trend), and they’ve done it again with the arrival of the SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation.

Minimal coverage “skin tints” have been all the rage lately, but allow me to count the ways this one stands out. For starters, the active ingredient is non-nano zinc oxide, meaning it’s totally fish-friendly and has SPF 30. Next, the tube is made from 60% post-consumer recycled plastic. Lastly, it’s fragrance- and gluten-free, dermatologist-tested, non-comedogenic, vegan, and cruelty-free. Okay, that was like, six reasons in one, but the point is, it’s a serious product that’s not messing around. And we haven’t even talked about how it looks.

A tinted sunscreen is great for many reasons; it can double as makeup if you don’t want to wear a full face of concealer and foundation and can be an easier way to incorporate SPF into your routine. Tower 28’s formula is unique in that it includes several soothing ingredients like prickly pear extract, aloe vera, and white sage that work in tandem to provide protection from free radicals and inflammation. It comes in 14 flexible, sheer shades ranging from alabaster to deep mocha, which are named from local neighbourhoods and hot spots in Los Angeles, Tower 28’s hometown.

The texture of SunnyDays feels like your favourite lightweight moisturiser, only it also bestows a veil of luminous coverage. My shade, Point Dume, is a spot-on match for my medium olive skin and barely looks like I have anything on – just naturally dewy, radiant skin. You can apply it with a brush or sponge, but I like to use clean fingers to blend it all over my face. (If you’re concerned about proper SPF coverage, you can apply it over another lightweight sunscreen, like Eleven’s Unrivaled Sun Serum.) True to its claims, it has yet to break me out in the months that I’ve been using it.

As brisk temps give way to warmer days ahead, it helps to have a new SPF friend to make a part of your morning routine — especially one that looks and does good.

