Tovar and Gomber lead Rockies past Angels 4-3 a day after being beaten by 24 runs

DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar had two hits and two RBIs, Austin Gomber earned his first win in more than a month, and the Colorado Rockies edged the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Sunday, less than 24 hours after being routed 25-1.

The Rockies entered the series mired in a season-worst eight-game losing streak, but took two of three from the Angels, who had a 32-12 scoring advantage.

Los Angeles lost for the fourth time in five games after winning 10 of its previous 13 games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tovan extended his career-best hitting streak to nine games with a solo homer to right field in the fifth inning and an RBI single in the seventh. He is batting .351 in his nine-game run.

Gomber (5-7) gave up five hits, a walk and two runs, with three strikeouts, through five innings. Entering the game, the 29-year-old left-hander had allowed 22 earned runs in 22 innings in his last five appearances.

In the ninth inning, Justin Lawrence forced Luis Rengifo into a groundout with the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first and picked up his fourth save of the season.

Shohei Ohtani’s RBI triple in the sixth inning was his majors-leading 61st of the season.

Ohtani, Taylor Ward and Eduardo Escobar each finished with two hits for the Angels, who out-hit the Rockies 8-5. Colorado had been 6-31 this season when out-hit by its opponent.

Angels starter Tyler Anderson (4-2), a former Rockies first-round pick in 2011 who went on to play four seasons for the club, took the loss after giving up three runs in six innings while striking out a season-high nine.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Recalled RHP Andrew Wantz from Triple-A Salt Lake and optioned LHP Kolton Ingram to Salt Lake. … LHP Matt Moore (right oblique strain) won’t return from the 15-day injured list Monday, as originally expected. Manager Phil Nevin said Moore is “a little sore” and will take a day off from throwing. “We’ll see when we get home how he feels,” Nevin said. “I wouldn’t call this a setback at all. I just don’t think he was game-ready after yesterday, but he’s close.”

Rockies: Recalled RHP Nick Mears and INF/OF Michael Toglia from Triple-A Albuquerque, while optioning RHP Karl Kauffmann to Albuquerque. Kauffmann pitched the final three innings of Colorado’s 25-1 loss to the Angels on Saturday, giving up one earned run.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Reid Detmers (1-5, 4.02 ERA) will take on White Sox RHP Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.22 ERA) Monday in Anaheim.

Rockies: RHP Connor Seabold (1-3, 5.88 ERA) will face Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (9-4, 2.72 ERA) Tuesday in Denver.

Craig Meyer, The Associated Press