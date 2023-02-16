Tovala debuts its new Smart Oven Air Fryer today—get it for a special price

Tovala launches Smart Oven Air Fryer for crispier results

Eating hearty, home-cooked meals every weeknight can feel like a far-fetched dream if you're too busy tackling a mountainous to-do list. Even the thought of cooking with a meal kit delivery service can seem like too much of a time commitment.

That's why Tovala launched its smart oven and meal delivery service back in 2017, which makes meal time as simple as one minute of prep and scanning a QR code.

Back when we tested Tovala's first generation smart oven and meals, we were pleasantly surprised by the quality of all the dishes, how easy the oven was to use, and how helpful we found the accompanying Tovala app. We did, however, notice that the air fryer function was flawed (read: frozen fries came out soggy).

Enter: the Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer, which Tovala is launching today, February 16. This second-generation kitchen appliance offers all the convenience of the previous Smart Oven Pro with the added bonus of refined convection cooking (and a cheaper price tag).

From frozen fries to a full homemade meal, Tovala's new smart oven can deliver

It still features the iconic scanner that automatically inputs settings for all Tovala meals and certain packaged foods, plus compatibility with the helpful Tovala app. But rather than a built-in water reservoir that releases steam into the oven as it cooks, this appliance features a dual-speed fan that circulates heat quickly, creating the perfect environment for crispy results.

Along with the air fry function, the new oven also features the same bake, broil, toast, and reheat functions from the previous model. And, there's no change in menu options: All of the weekly meals listed on Tovala's site can be made in both smart oven models with similar results.

This means you can ditch additional countertop appliances—like an air fryer and toaster oven—for this smarter, more streamlined machine. In addition to using it for things like everyday toast and air fried chicken, you can also cook full Tovala meals and even more involved recipes (which you'll find in the app).

"We’re taking [Tovala] one step further with a new oven that can beat out any standalone or multi-function air fryer oven, while offering up more convenience, versatility, and deliciousness thanks to the oven’s incredibly smart tech,” said Tovala CEO and co-founder David Rabie in a press release.

The new Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer comes in a sleek stone gray color, and it's currently available at a discounted $99 price (if you commit to ordering six weeks of meals over six months). Our Kitchen team is currently working on a review of this new machine, so keep your eye out for our feedback on Reviewed.

