Tovala smart ovens are Instagram-famous and up to $200 off—but only for the new few hours

Save $200 on the Instagram-famous Tovala smart oven today only.

If you've ever wanted to try out Tovala's Instagram-famous smart ovens, now's your chance. The popular retailer—known for its trendy kitchen appliances and meal kit combos—is having a huge spring sale with savings of as much as $200 off. Sounds too good to be true? We promise it's not, but you'll have to act fast as the tasty discounts are only available for a few more hours.

As part of the epic savings event you can snag the cult-favorite Tovala smart oven for just $49, $200 off the full $249 list price, when you couple your purchase with at least six meal kit purchases. You'll still get Tovala's 100-day risk-free trial and you can order as many or as few meals as you'd like within the first six months after purchasing the oven—you just need to place a minimum of six separate meal orders to qualify for the deal.

In testing, we found that Tovala made cooking for one easy. Although it's not a great option for families, according to our tester, we loved the tasty meals, organized packaging and convenient app. When ordering Tovala meal kits you can choose from four to 16 meals per week, with prices starting as low as $9.99 per serving.

With options to bake, broil, toast, reheat, air fry and steam food, the Tovala smart oven makes cooking healthy meals easy work. While we weren't thrilled with the air fryer function in testing, Reviewed's senior staff writer, Monica Petrucci, noted that the countertop appliance "can help you expand your abilities in the kitchen" and "take the guesswork out of time and temperature settings."

Skip takeout and make healthy and delicious meals at home when you sign up for Tovala meal deliveries and take advantage of the limited-time smart oven deal today. Just be sure to act fast—this deal will be gone by morning.

