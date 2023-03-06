Tournament MVP Jhessyka Williams carries Gardner-Webb to Big South women’s title

Gardner-Webb guard Jhessyka Williams was injured, kicking in pain on the floor while her teammates huddled around her.

The Big South Conference Player of the Year took a bruising fall near the center-court sideline early in the fourth quarter of the Big South championship while diving for a ball. A High Point player fell on her knee and, for a moment, it looked like Williams might have to exit the game. As she slowly rose, the Bulldogs’ bench and fan section erupted. Already playing with a broken finger she fractured in December, Williams hadn’t missed a minute of Sunday night’s action at Bojangles Coliseum. And this fall wasn’t taking her out either.

“I heard her teammates behind me yelling. I’m yelling at her to ‘Get up,’ ” Gardner-Webb coach Alex Simmons said after the game. “I’m usually the first one that says, ‘Get up, Jhess.’ And she pops back up. And that’s what she did. I think she just had a different level of determination.”

Williams took her body’s frustrations out on the Panthers. She scored 10 consecutive points, recorded a block, had two steals and inspired a 14-0 run en route to a 74-61 victory.

Williams finished with a career-high 33 points, which tied the Big South championship game record.

“We’ve always talked about being the first, and hearing that word ‘first’ throughout our season,” Simmons said. “And we heard it a lot. Jhessyka was first in something. Lauren Bevis was first in something. So being that first team since 2009-10 (to win the championship), it’s just special all around.”

Gardner-Webb women’s head basketball coach Alex Simmons, center, hugs her daughters Carsyn and Channing Simmons following the team’s 74-61 win over High Point in the 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship game on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC.

Senior Lauren Bevis said every Bulldogs player, coach, staff member and fan in attendance or watching on ESPNU knew that Williams would convert her pain into triumph.

“We went on a run and we were waiting on that run. We knew that it was coming,” Bevis said. “We knew that Jhess was going to take over. We knew that’s what she’s capable of.”

High Point (19-14) opened the fourth quarter with a one-point lead after guard Jenson Edwards hit a drifting midrange jumper as time expired in the third quarter. Five minutes later, the Panthers were suddenly down nine. High Point coach Chelsea Banbury took a timeout with 5:36 to play, hoping to impede the Bulldogs’ momentum. But the break didn’t slow Williams. The following possession she notched another steal and finished a transition layup, pushing the lead to 11.

The Bulldogs fought back but Williams weathered the final five-minute storm. M-V-P chants from Gardner-Webb’s fans rained down on her as she shot two free throws with 25 seconds to play. She was named tournament MVP moments later.

Gardner-Webb’s Jhesyka Williams, center, drives into the lane for a shot over High Point’s Nakyah Terrell, right, during first half action in the 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship game on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC.

When the buzzer sounded, Williams dropped to her knees underneath the Bulldogs’ basket. Her teammates jumped into each other’s arms just feet away from her. But she waited to join, coming to peace with the dreams of an undefeated conference season realized.

“It’s an amazing feeling, honestly,” Williams said. “Coming from somebody who went from second-team honorable mention to now player of the year and tournament MVP. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Gardner-Webb is headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 13 years. The Bulldogs overcame second-half deficits in both the semifinal and championship games. Williams scored 89 points in three Big South tournament wins this week, one point short of the tournament record set in 1988.

Despite a broken finger and bruised knee, Williams shouldered a full 40-minute workload on Sunday and responded every time Gardner-Webb needed her most.

“Jhessyka Williams took over on the offensive end,” Simmons, said. “Before the game, I looked at her and she had the look in her eyes. And I knew that a championship was coming for us.”