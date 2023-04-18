Tourmaline, Clean Energy Fuels to partner on natural gas fuelling station network

CALGARY — Tourmaline Oil Corp. says it is partnering with California-based Clean Energy Fuels Corp. to build and operate a network of compressed natural gas (CNG) fuelling stations along highway corridors in Western Canada.

The $70-million joint investment will see the two companies commission up to 20 CNG stations over the next five years.

The move will allow heavy-duty trucks and other commercial transportation fleets to transition to using CNG, which is a lower-carbon alternative to diesel and gasoline.

The first station under the agreement is located north of Edmonton and is already operational.

One of North America's largest logistics companies, Mullen Group Ltd., has already indicated it plans to use the network of stations for its growing fleet of CNG-powered trucks.

Natural gas-powered vehicles emit 20 per cent less carbon dioxide than diesel vehicles. Converting one truck to CNG from diesel is the equivalent of taking up to five passenger vehicles off the road.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TOU, TSX:MTL)

The Canadian Press