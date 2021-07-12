Video Producer: Maaz Hasan

Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj

Despite several warnings of the incumbent third wave of COVID-19, tourists have already started to choke Shimla from across the country.

More than five lakh tourists have entered Himachal Pradesh after the COVID curbs were relaxed. I went to the famous Mall Road in Shimla, and saw at least hundreds of people on the street. The crowded roads cause a hindrance to ambulances, who are carrying emergency patients.

As a resident of the city, we are very scared of the current situation. What we saw during the peak of the second wave shook us from the core. Still, people are not willing to understand the intensity of the virus. They need to realise that coronavirus has not ended. The severity of it might have reduced but it's not eradicated.

The health ministry again warned people of the incoming COVID crisis. "Isn't this an open invitation for the virus to come and infect us?" asked Luv Agarwal, Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry, on Friday, 9 July.

Tourists need to understand that we do not have enough medical facilities in the towns and cities of the hills. If anything goes wrong, Shimla’s medical services won’t be able to deal with the crisis that might arise due to our negligence now.

We request the government to reconsider imposing a curfew here so that the residents don't have to face any problems. Also, we would like to request everyone to follow COVID protocols if you come to Shimla.

(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)

. Read more on My Report by The Quint.‘With Tourists Violating COVID Protocols in Shimla, We Fear Cases May Spike'Mahira Khan to Star in a Film Alongside Tom Cruise? Actor Replies . Read more on My Report by The Quint.