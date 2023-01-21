Tourists trapped as Machu Picchu shuts amid deadly Peru protests

Rozina Sabur
·2 min read
Tourists trapped as Machu Picchu shuts indefinitely amid deadly Peru protests
Hundreds of tourists have been stranded near Machu Picchu after Peru's government closed its most famous site amid deadly political protests.

Peru's Ministry of Culture announced on Saturday it was closing the 15th-century Inca citadel with almost a third of the country under a state of emergency.

At least 400 people, including 300 foreigners, are stranded at the foot of the site, in the town of Aguas Calientes, and pleading to be evacuated.

The country has endured nearly six weeks of turmoil since the ousting of its former president Pedro Castillo, leaving 46 people dead.

People take part in the 'Take over Lima' demonstration against Peru's President Dina Boluarte
Mr Castillo was impeached and arrested in December after he attempted to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

Authorities announced Saturday yet another protester had died following demonstrations in the country's south.

Prior to Saturday's closing of Machu Picchu, rail services to the site had already been suspended due to the track being damaged by demonstrators.

"The closure of the Inca trails network and the Machu Picchu citadel has been ordered due to the social situation and to preserve the safety of visitors," the Ministry of Culture said in its Saturday statement.

"We don't know if a train will pick us up. All the tourists here are queuing to register" for evacuation, Chilean tourist Alem Lopez told AFP.

People gather to protest against general elections, the removal of President Boluarte and justice for the protesters who died during clashes with the police, during the recent political crisis in Lima, Peru
Tourists "cannot leave because the railway has been damaged in different places," Tourism Minister Luis Fernando Helguero said on Friday.

"Some tourists have chosen to walk to Piscacucho, but that takes six hours or more and very few people can do it," he said.
Piscacucho is the closest village to Machu Picchu connected to the roads.

