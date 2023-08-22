Have tourists ruined the Cotswolds? I visited its cutest village to find out

Writer Lottie Gross on the River Windrush in Bourton-on-the-Water - John Lawrence

It’s not every Saturday morning I spend half an hour chatting up a couple of birds in the pub, but I just couldn’t help myself when I saw Claire Thornbuckle sitting outside The Willow in Bourton-on-the-Water. She was on holiday, she told me, stopping off here in the Cotswolds on her way down to Devon from the Wirral, and she’d brought her two parrots along with her because there was no-one to look after them at home.

They sat in cages atop the picnic table in the pub’s front garden, the male African Grey trilling and bobbing his head as if trying to involve himself in our chat, while her female red parrot looked at me suspiciously through beady white eyes, occasionally glancing at the small, fluffy dogs on the next table like she might be tempted to break free and swoop off with one in her scaly talons. Despite the morning village bustle, Claire said the birds didn’t mind travelling at all and weren’t bothered by the noise and passing crowds.

On a summer's day in Bourton, hundreds of visitors can be found milling about the riverside at any given time - John Lawrence

They may have been the only visiting parrots in Bourton that day – although there are plenty of resident parrots at Birdland, just a few hundred metres down the road – but Claire and her partner certainly weren’t the only visiting humans. Just like any other Saturday in this Cotswolds favourite, the people came in thick and fast – eventually.

It had been relatively quiet in Bourton when I arrived at around 10.30am, so I trotted off to Lower Slaughter for lunch at the Slaughters Country Inn, where even a family fun day and barbecue hadn’t tempted too many tourists onto the banks of the Windrush.

But on my return via the Warden’s Way trail, I found they’d all just been slow to start. Now hundreds of people milled about by the riverside, kids and dogs paddled in the shallow waters, and getting anywhere within the tangle of streets in the village was slow progress – not least because I mistook a snaking queue for the ice cream vendor as a queue to get across the bridge. The town’s 4,000 residents were, at that very moment, probably outnumbered by the visitors using their home as holiday play park.

Story continues

“It’s bustling as ever,” said Allan Hymers, who has been peddling ice cream from his bicycle on the edge of the Windrush for three years now, when I asked him how this summer has been in the village. “Obviously when it’s throwing it down with rain it doesn’t do my job any favours, but when I am out here it’s fantastic.”

The shallow waters of the Windrush make a popular spot for a paddle in Bourton - John Lawrence

With reports of lower visitor numbers at various accommodation providers – Bibury Farm Barns, a 20-minute drive from Bourton, has seen a 12 per cent reduction on last year’s bookings in 2023 – I had expected the picture to look a little different.

But it’s the day trippers and the different international markets making up the numbers now, Hymers says: “The Asian market has come back this year in abundance. The American market came back last year. Before that it was all ‘locally grown’ if you like, but now we’re seeing different people coming from abroad every year.”

Ice cream man Allan Hymers says the town is as busy as ever - John Lawrence

And it’s about to get even busier, as China has finally lifted its ban on travel to the UK after the pandemic – and the Cotswolds has long been a favourite of Chinese tourists. They come in by car or on coaches, Hymers told me, to spend a day eating, drinking and snapping pictures outside the various 50-shades-of-beige cottages that characterise so many of the region’s towns and villages.

But as with any popular tourist destination, there are ugly sides to its success: traffic in the centre is frustrating to say the least and, according to a local market stall trader, many locals don’t come into the village after 10am so they can avoid the bumbling crowds.

While it might be near impossible to find a table for lunch, dinner is no problem, says Hymers, as so many of the visitors leave well before 6pm. “We know where to go if we want a quiet pint,” said Conor McBreen at the Slaughters Manor House.

He spends most of his days at work in the 17th-century mansion, where I found myself a quiet corner to enjoy a pair of scones and a few delicate pastries in their opulent Pink Room, but he lives in Bourton-on-the-Water and doesn’t mind the visitors at all. “Where would I rather be commuting? On the Northern Line in the city, or walking along the Warden’s Way behind a few ambling tourists surrounded by fields and horses?”

The Feathered Nest Country Inn offers a quieter experience than options in Bourton - John Lawrence

He makes a good point, though I’d still rather somewhere more sedate than Bourton’s daily influx. And, despite the Cotswolds’ enormous popularity, there are still little-visited destinations within the AONB. Just a 10-minute drive from Bourton and on a spectacular vantage point overlooking the Evenlode valley, The Feathered Nest Country Inn (double rooms from £140) offers just that.

While its village, Nether Westcote, doesn’t have those postcard perfect bridges to pose on or a somewhat meta model village of itself, there are classic Cotswolds stone cottages to see and stay in, and the pub has a divine tasting menu that’ll overshadow any memories of crowded pub gardens in Bourton.

Bookings at The Feathered Nest have been slower this year than in 2022, owner Adam Taylor told me while I nursed a small hangover the morning after sampling the menu’s wine pairing, so they’ve put on a few special deals to encourage more overnighters. A 25 per cent reduction on Monday dinner, bed and breakfast deals is an offer I certainly wouldn’t refuse, especially when you can experience what Taylor calls “true Cotswolds countryside” without the crowds.

Have tourists ruined the Cotwsolds? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.