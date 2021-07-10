Tourists laud development work undertaken in Ladakh

Tourists enjoying camel rides in Ladakh after the tourism reopens by the administration

Leh (Ladakh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions by the Ladakh administration, tourists have started flocking to the Union Territory and they appreciated the development that has been undertaken here including the building of good roads.

Some tourists were seen playing with snow at Khardung La mountain pass, while others were enjoying Camel Safari in Ladakh. Tourists were seen enjoying river rafting in Leh's Sangam and bike rides in Ladakh.

While speaking to ANI, Nilesh Pawar, owner of a Biker's Ride Club stated, "I have come from Maharashtra. I have a club named Biker Ride Club. We organise bike rides . We could not come last year due to covid-19 otherwise. We come here every year".

"Presently, the development is good. The roads have become nicer, but earlier, the situation was pretty bad. Now, the facilities have become better," he added.

Another tourist Amrita from Nashik said, "I have come to Ladakh for the first time, I always wanted to come to Ladakh on a bike. It's a dream come true. I will come here every year".

Another tourist, Dr. Vipin Yadav said, "I came here 15 years back. The road conditions have improved".

Yet another tourist Aishwarya said, "I was apprehensive about the development and roads, but after coming here, I saw the development by the govt. It looks so good. The govt has made roads to such an extent which looks good. My advice to tourists is to follow Covid-19 protocols".

A surge of tourists was seen which is a good sign for the economy and tourism revival. However, the taxi operators have been economically hit as they are not getting enough booking since people are preferring to come by the private transports, said a local resident. (ANI)