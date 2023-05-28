Tourists flocked to Miami Beach for Memorial Day weekend. See the festivities for yourself

Thousands of tourists on Sunday swarmed South Beach for Memorial Day weekend, day drinking at restaurants along Ocean Drive, enjoying an air and sea show and basking in the afternoon sun.

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show continued mesmerizing visitors on the beach — drawing large crowds admiring technology and equipment from five branches of the U.S. military.

READ MORE: ‘The ultimate sacrifice:’ Service members sworn in ahead of Memorial Day in Miami

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a glimpse of what the scene looked like Sunday.

Liam Arias, 4, gives the thumbs up as his mother takes a photo on her cellphone while he stands on the U.S. Army’s M-1 tank. On Sunday, May 28, 2023 the Hyundai Air & Sea Show returned to Miami Beach on Memorial Day Weekend (May 27, 2023 and May 28, 2023.) The event showcases the men, women, technology, and equipment from all five branches of the United States military as well as local police, firefighters, and their first responder agencies. The four block long Display Village that contains a Kid Zone, flight and navigation simulators, tactical training equipment, rifle range simulators, interactive displays from all five branches of the U.S. Military and the Monster Energy Action Zone which showcases a one-of-a-kind action-packed motocross performance by Keith Sayer’s FMX (Freestyle Motocross) demonstration team.

A group of women walk along Ocean Drive as a promoter attempts to sell them tickets during Memorial Day weekend at Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Liam Arias, 4, waits his turn to climb up the Army’s M-1 tank. On Sunday, May 28, 2023 the Hyundai Air & Sea Show returned to Miami Beach on Memorial Day Weekend (May 27, 2023 and May 28, 2023.) The event showcases the men, women, technology, and equipment from all five branches of the United States military as well as local police, firefighters, and their first responder agencies. The four block long Display Village that contains a Kid Zone, flight and navigation simulators, tactical training equipment, rifle range simulators, interactive displays from all five branches of the U.S. Military and the Monster Energy Action Zone which showcases a one-of-a-kind action-packed motocross performance by Keith Sayer’s FMX (Freestyle Motocross) demonstration team.

Planes and jets were not the only thing in the skies, as motocross riders performed high-flying tricks over the heads of the crowd by the Keith Sayer’s FMX (Freestyle Motocross) demonstration team. On Sunday, May 28, 2023 the Hyundai Air & Sea Show returned to Miami Beach on Memorial Day Weekend (May 27, 2023 and May 28, 2023.) The event showcases the men, women, technology, and equipment from all five branches of the United States military as well as local police, firefighters, and their first responder agencies. The four block long Display Village that contains a Kid Zone, flight and navigation simulators, tactical training equipment, rifle range simulators, interactive displays from all five branches of the U.S. Military and the Monster Energy Action Zone which showcases a one-of-a-kind action-packed motocross performance by Keith Sayer’s FMX (Freestyle Motocross) demonstration team.

Atlanta vacationers Shayla, right, and Bo, left, have a meal outisde Wild N Out Sports Bar & Arcade along Ocean Drive during Memorial Day weekend at Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Crowds move up and down Ocean Drive during Memorial Day weekend at Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Young boxer Nasi Henry, 15, looks towards the referee as Adrian Martinez, 17, goes down and tries to catch his breath as he attempts to get to his feet during the 3rd bout of the USA Boxing: Freedom Fighters boxing sessions. On Sunday, May 28, 2023 the Hyundai Air & Sea Show returned to Miami Beach on Memorial Day Weekend (May 27, 2023 and May 28, 2023.) The event showcases the men, women, technology, and equipment from all five branches of the United States military as well as local police, firefighters, and their first responder agencies. The four block long Display Village that contains a Kid Zone, flight and navigation simulators, tactical training equipment, rifle range simulators, interactive displays from all five branches of the U.S. Military and the Monster Energy Action Zone which showcases a one-of-a-kind action-packed motocross performance by Keith Sayer’s FMX (Freestyle Motocross) demonstration team.

A group of London vacationers discuss their plan for the day along Ocean Drive during Memorial Day weekend at Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Miami Beach Bicycle Patrol Unit rides down Ocean Drive during Memorial Day weekend at Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Old plane meets modern jet as the World War II aircraft flies along side a F-18 above the beaches of SoBe. On Sunday, May 28, 2023 the Hyundai Air & Sea Show returned to Miami Beach on Memorial Day Weekend (May 27, 2023 and May 28, 2023.) The event showcases the men, women, technology, and equipment from all five branches of the United States military as well as local police, firefighters, and their first responder agencies. The four block long Display Village that contains a Kid Zone, flight and navigation simulators, tactical training equipment, rifle range simulators, interactive displays from all five branches of the U.S. Military and the Monster Energy Action Zone which showcases a one-of-a-kind action-packed motocross performance by Keith Sayer’s FMX (Freestyle Motocross) demonstration team.

A man rolls down the beach walk during Memorial Day weekend at Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday, May 28, 2023.