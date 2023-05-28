Tourists flocked to Miami Beach for Memorial Day weekend. See the festivities for yourself

Thousands of tourists on Sunday swarmed South Beach for Memorial Day weekend, day drinking at restaurants along Ocean Drive, enjoying an air and sea show and basking in the afternoon sun.
The Hyundai Air & Sea Show continued mesmerizing visitors on the beach — drawing large crowds admiring technology and equipment from five branches of the U.S. military.
Here’s a glimpse of what the scene looked like Sunday.