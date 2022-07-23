Tourists among those getting monkeypox shots in Montreal as global emergency declared

MONTREAL — Tourists are among those lining up to get monkeypox vaccines in Montreal as the World Health Organization declares the virus a global health emergency.

Brian Maci was one of several New Yorkers who was waiting to get the shot at an outdoor walk-in clinic in the city's Gay Village this afternoon.

Maci, who was already in Montreal on vacation, said he was prompted to get the vaccine in Canada after trying unsuccessfully to book an appointment back home.

Montreal is offering vaccination against the disease to all men who have sex with men, as well as to people who have been exposed to monkeypox.

McGill University infectious diseases specialist Michael Libman says opening up the vaccine to tourists makes perfect sense and is the right thing to do to stop the disease from spreading.

The World Health Organization announced today that monkeypox qualifies as a global emergency, noting it has spread to more than 70 countries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2022.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press