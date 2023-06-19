Titanic tourist submarine: desperate search for craft missing with five onboard

Search and rescue teams were racing against time on Monday to find a tourist submarine with prominent maritime experts and explorers believed to be onboard that went missing in the North Atlantic while on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic.

Fears were rising about the fate of the vessel as military and coast guard aircraft stepped up efforts later on Monday.

The submersible was reported overdue, according to the US Coast Guard on Monday, which later tweeted that contact was lost with the sub just 1 hour 45 minutes into its dive on Sunday afternoon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A British explorer and a French military veteran and submarine expert are believed to be among those onboard.

Related: ‘She has stories to tell’: digital scan of Titanic wreck could reveal its secrets

A spokesman for the Boston coastguard confirmed to the Guardian on Monday morning that “a small submarine with five persons onboard had gone missing in the vicinity of the Titanic wreck”. The craft was later identified as Titan, a deep diving submersible operated by underwater tourism company Oceangate. News of the sub’s disappearance was first reported by the BBC.

Rear Admiral John Mauger, first district commander of the US Coast Guard, overseeing the search-and-rescue operation, told Fox News that rescue services were notified on Sunday afternoon. Mauger said that the submarine was designed to surface automatically if it ran into problems and should have 72 hours of oxygen left.

Mauger acknowledged that finding the sub presented a “very complicated problem”.

He added that the US military had dispatched a C-130 iceberg patrol aircraft to search the sea surface. Canadian search and rescue had dispatched a C-130 and an Orion P-8 that can drop sonar buoys to detect underwater noises.

He warned that the search area was large and the search complicated by weather conditions.

Despite the wreck of the Titanic resting south-east of the coast of Newfoundland, Canadian authorities told the Guardian the search efforts were under the jurisdiction of the US Coast Guard’s Boston fleet.

OceanGate Expeditions, the company that offers the visits to the wreck, which lies on the ocean floor in 12,500 feet of water about 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, has been running expeditions since 2021.

One of those believed to be on board is Paul Henry Nargeolet, a former French navy commander, a deep diver and a submersible pilot. As director of underwater research for E/M Group and RMS Titanic, Inc, he is widely considered the leading authority on the wreck site and it is possible he was in charge of the submersible on the dive, with four passengers alongside.

Nargeolet has led several expeditions to the Titanic site and supervised the recovery of 5,000 artifacts, including the recovery of the “big piece” a 20-ton section of Titanic’s hull.

People began offering up prayers for those missing on Monday.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to those on the missing sub. We pray they are safely returned to the surface and are thinking of their friends and families. #oceangate pic.twitter.com/6OQMdsjGVn — TitanicBookClub (@TitanicBookClub) June 19, 2023

The submersible was launched on Sunday morning from the vessel Polar Prince. The Mi’kmaq chief Mi’sel Joe, head of the Indigenous group that owns the Polar Prince, told CBC News that another submersible was being flown in from the US to aid in the search.

Story continues

The RMS Titanic, a British passenger liner which had been marketed as “unsinkable”, sank on its maiden voyage in April 1912, on a route from Britain to the US after being holed by an iceberg. The lives of 1,514 of the 2,224 passengers and crew were lost and the Titanic became perhaps the most famous civilian shipwreck of all time, although the wreck itself was not found until the 1980s.

Related: ‘A race against time’: how shipwrecks hold clues to humanity’s future

OceanGate started taking small crews of “citizen scientists” in a five-person mini sub two years ago and a ticket now costs $250,000.

According to the company’s website, Oceangate had a planned eight-day, seven-night expedition to the wreck planned for 12-20 June. A maximum of six visitors were scheduled to depart and return to St John’s, Newfoundland, Canada.

A British businessman, Hamish Harding, a well-known aviator as well as an explorer and one of the tiny group of tourists who have already been to space, who is normally based in the United Arab Emirates, was booked on the current trip. Harding is married and Brian Szasz, a stepson, posted on Facebook about “thoughts and prayers” as “his submarine has gone missing” and then later deleted the post.

Harding, 58, posted on Instagram on Saturday that: “Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow. We started steaming from St Johns, Newfoundland, Canada, yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4am tomorrow morning.” In a previous post he described himself as “a mission specialist” on the trip.

A US Titanic enthusiast, William Oakes, wrote on Facebook that people should pray “right now.”

“Please pray. I have friends and acquaintances that are a part of this mission,” he posted.

A statement on the company’s website on Monday read: “Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families. We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible.”,

The Newfoundland and Labrador premier, Andrew Furey, tweeted that he hoped the US Coast Guard would find the vessel “very soon” amid growing concern. “Newfoundland and Labrador has a long-standing connection with the wreck of the Titanic, with tourists departing our harbour to visit the site off our shores,” he wrote.

Since 2021, the Bahamas-based OceanGate Expeditions has ferried about 60 paying customers and 15-20 researchers to the site.

“We started the business and it was this idea of researchers and wealthy people,” OceanGate founder Stockton Rush told the Guardian earlier this year. “Is there a way to match those people who wanted to have an adventure travel experience with researchers who need funding and a sub?”