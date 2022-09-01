A tourist died in a boat crash on the water near Key West, state wildlife police said

A 36-year-old California man died Wednesday after the personal watercraft he was driving — with his wife as a passenger — crashed into a bridge near Key West.

Sergey Moseychuk and his wife Yulia Moseychuk, 33, of Sacramento, California, were both thrown from the PWC, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A PWC is commonly called a “Jet Ski,” Kawasaki’s registered trademark for its line of water vehicles.

The couple were part of a PWC tour on Wednesday.

At about 10:15 a.m., they were going south under the Boca Chica Bridge, near mile marker 6, when their 11-foot 2022 Yamaha struck a piling.

Sergey Moseychuk was left unconscious in the water, the FWC crash report said, while his wife was conscious but injured.

The tour guides pulled them from the water. Sergey Moseychuk was taken to land where paramedics were waiting — but they couldn’t revive him.

He was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West and pronounced dead around 11:30 a.m.

Yulia Moseychuk was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami-Dade for treatment, FWC said. Her current condition is unknown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.