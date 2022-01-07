The Tourist bosses would "love" to make season 2

Sam Warner
·2 min read
The Tourist's creators have addressed the possibility of a second season, confirming that talks are taking place.

The Jamie Dornan-starring show recently made its debut on BBC One, following a man who wakes up with amnesia in Australia, and must piece together his identity as someone pursues him.

While nothing has been confirmed regarding a follow-up to the first six episodes, writers Harry and Jack Williams expressed optimism that we will see more.

"I would love to make this show again with these people," Harry told RadioTimes.com. "I'm not entirely sure it's possible. I love the tone, I love the world. It's been our lives for three years and we've been very, very involved with it, more so than any other show.

"We've loved every minute. Normally you're sick of it by this point having watched 900 cuts of one episode but I still love it and I'd love to do it again."

Jack added that they are "talking about how we could return to this world", Harry suggesting that they have more to give.

"Yeah, this world and this tone. I feel like we're not done with that," he teased. "In terms of the story, we'll see how it goes if people like it."

Well, The Tourist has been getting strong reviews – so we certainly think that element's in the bag.

Meanwhile, if you've already managed to catch up with the whole series on iPlayer, you can read about the ending right here.

The Tourist airs on BBC One and is streaming in its entirety on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The series airs on HBO Max in the US.

