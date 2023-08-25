Has tourism ruined Salcombe? I visited this week to find out

Salcombe Devon travel review guide

It was a glorious summer’s afternoon in the Devon coastal town of Salcombe. On Island Street, families dressed in nautical stripes head to the beach carrying buckets and spades, oars and paddleboards, while couples sipped ice-cold milkshakes on sun-soaked benches. So far, so Salcombe.

But what marked this day out was that there were no crowds. None. In fact, it was so quiet that children were playing in the middle of the road, dogs were let off their leads and I didn’t even have to queue for an ice cream. Salcombe felt more like a secret, sleepy backwater rather than one of the UK’s most popular holiday destinations.

“It’s normally manic at this time of year,” one regular visitor told me, unable to believe his luck after finding a space in half-empty Whitestrands car park, by the glittering harbour, slap bang in the middle of town.

From its bobbing pier, I caught a jaunty little passenger ferry up the jaw-droppingly beautiful estuary and crewman Jerry told me he had 3,000 fewer passengers than last year.

When he dropped us off at South Sands Beach, a perfect crescent of soft sand backed by woodlands, there was plenty of space for a game of frisbee without disturbing a soul, despite it being the school holidays and the sunniest day we had for weeks.

It’s anyone’s guess why the town was so quiet this season. Perhaps the cost of living crisis is forcing people to stay home. Perhaps it’s the atrocious weather we’ve had of late. Perhaps people are simply travelling abroad more. Whatever the reason, everyone in Salcombe seems to be enjoying the relaxed atmosphere.

“It feels as if we’ve got our old Salcombe back after the madness during Covid,” said local estate agent Theo Spink, over an afternoon mocktail at the Devon Rum Company. “And it’s a much better experience for visitors now they don’t have to queue for anything or book months in advance.”

It’s true. Marcus Nolan of Salcombe Watersports has paddleboarding sessions available throughout the week. At the pool, I had my pick of sun loungers. Spa treatments were fully booked today, but there were plenty of slots available the next day.

At breakfast, there was a choice of tables by the window, each looking onto mesmeric views of the water. I even had the option to stay an extra night at my hotel, choosing from one of its 13 empty rooms.

The only thing I could not do was get a restaurant reservation for dinner, unless I’m willing to eat early, at 6pm. At each venue, I’m told the same thing: tables still get booked up weeks in advance. Lunch proved tricky, too. I managed to get a spot at the popular Crab Shed, overlooking the historic boat sheds on the quayside – but only because its 1pm booking was delayed.

My experience was in sharp contrast to that of holidaymakers in previous years. Read an online travel story about Salcombe and the words “overcrowded”, “war zone”, “rip off” and “ruined” were repeatedly mentioned in the readers’ comments section. One complained of it being “Chelsea-on-Sea, full of shiny four-wheel-drives and braying posh people who think they own the place”.

There can be no arguing that Salcombe is overpriced. A tour of the town’s pubs revealed that the cheapest pint was a sobering £6.75 (it’s £4 in my local on Dartmoor), while a survey of restaurant menus found that the average price for a fish and chips was a whopping £19.

“We know we’re being fleeced, but we still come anyway, because it’s so beautiful,” said long-time visitor Stephen Hodder, who enjoyed a boozy lunch with his family on the terrace at the waterside Ferry Inn. “Everything costs 30 per cent more here – we call it the Salcombe tax. When we go out for a meal in London, we look at the bill and say, ‘It could’ve been worse – we could’ve been in Salcombe!’”

On the dock, crabbing with her family, I met Tam Handley, from Brighton. She has visited Salcombe annually for over 40 years and agreed that it is worth paying a premium for: “We sometimes try Cornwall, but always end up coming back to Salcombe because it’s perfect for us.”

So is tourism ruining Salcombe? Over the course of my visit, I posed the question to 15 residents. All had gripes: overflowing bins, blocked public toilets, traffic jams, sold-out supermarket shelves, over-development, inexperienced boat owners, crowded and dangerous waterways, a shortage of parking and sky-high property prices (only three of the people I meet own their own homes – the rest are renting or in shared-ownership initiatives).

But they all said Salcombe needs tourism to survive with one adding: “We have to take the rough with the smooth.”

“Tourism is nothing new here,” explained Jasper Evans, from the Salcombe History Society. He told me that the town’s first holiday home was built in 1764 and that mass tourism took off in 1893 when the railway came to nearby Kingsbridge. Old photos showed large crowds in Salcombe, even back then.

“Not much has changed. The beaches are just as busy as they were when I was a child – and that was over 50 years ago,” he remembered. “There hasn’t been any large-scale construction since an estate was built on the edge of town in the 1970s, so other than a few one-off properties, Salcombe hasn’t expanded.

“Besides, there’s only so much we can fit in here.”

Although there are thriving shellfish and boat repair industries, tourism is by far the biggest earner and employer in the town. Kate Allen, the founder of luxury holiday let company Finest Stays, put it simply: “Without tourism, Salcombe would die.”

“Most people here work in tourism – it’s an intrinsic part of all our lives,” she added. “Without it, people would have to move away because there would be no work and the town would end up full of retirees. Fishing and boat repairs are not enough to sustain it alone.”

That evening, I asked Richard Bouverat, from waterside grill Dick and Wills, if visitors should feel any guilt for coming here. “No!” he replied. “Cleaners are making £35 per hour. It’s happy days for locals.”

And what about all the second homes? (The most recent statistics show 57 per cent of houses in Salcombe are not primary residences.) “They get a bad press, but they’re crucial to our tourism industry because a lot of owners rent them out to holidaymakers, who then spend money in and around the town,” he said.

On my last morning, I caught up with Anna Turns, a local environmental journalist. She told me about several local initiatives set up, in part, to combat the effects of tourism. They included a park-and-ride service to reduce traffic in the town centre, beach cleans, improved rubbish recycling, electric car charging points, hybrid boats, low-impact “eco” moorings which protect the seabed and a proposal for electric shuttle buses between town and the beaches.

Her own initiative, launched in 2017, saw dozens of local businesses and events, including the town’s annual regatta, volunteering to reduce their use of plastic.

“People here are very switched on about environmental issues because they have a vested interest in keeping Salcombe attractive,” she said. “If we get it right, we could be a flagship for sustainable tourism.”

Suzy Bennett was a guest of Salcombe Harbour Hotel (01548 844444; www.harbourhotels.co.uk/salcombe) and Salcombe Information Centre (01548 843927; www.salcombeinformation.co.uk)

