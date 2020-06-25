Tourism Promotion Campaign - Say Bonjour to Your Vacations in Québec!

QUÉBEC, June 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Now that summer is here, the tourism industry is proud to launch the new annual tourism promotion campaign, the first to feature the colours of the renewed Bonjour Québec tourism brand. The purpose of this annual campaign is to encourage Quebecers to discover or rediscover the delightful experiences that Québec and its regions have to offer.

It Is Time to Say Bonjour!

This summer, taking a vacation here will feel like attending a great reunion. It will be an opportunity for Quebecers to reconnect with the spectacular landscapes of their province, while being blown away by places and people who have so much to offer. Whether by bicycle, on foot or by car, saying bonjour Québec will allow them to journey beyond their daily lives and build memories that they will want to relive over and over again.

The summer digital version of the campaign includes images from various locations and moments captured in Québec. Narrated by novelist and poet David Goudreault, it draws on the wealth of activities and landscapes that inspire people to vacation right here, in Québec. From picturesque villages to vibrant cities, from narrow streets to vast national parks, from colourful gardens to gourmet feasts, we can once again discover extraordinary places and meet the exceptional people who bring them to life!

Until March 2021, the relaunch campaign will promote summer, fall and winter activities across different platforms and in three phases, to inspire Quebecers to discover and rediscover their province.

Bonjour Québec: A New Signature for Tourism

Unveiled on June 21 by the Minister of Tourism, Caroline Proulx, the new signature for the industry is a powerful and deliberate reminder that the Québec experience relies first and foremost on our encounters with welcoming Quebecers who are proud of their province and its charming features. The signature also evokes the Francophone culture and the warm hospitality that has established Québec as a world-class destination.

Quotes

"The ideal time to say bonjour to the province of Québec is during the summer holidays! With the new tourism signature and campaign, we are inviting all Quebecers to discover experiences and places that will undoubtedly delight them. I hope that this campaign will help Quebecers take pride in everything that makes Québec a truly unique destination. The tourist season is well underway, and we hope it will be beautiful, enjoyable and safe for everyone."

Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism

"It is a pleasure to launch this campaign, and we hope it will encourage Quebecers to explore Québec and its 22 tourist regions. The companies that are part of our industry are ready to welcome visitors and say bonjour once again. Everyone is committed to the stimulation of Québec's economy and growth as our activities resume."

Martin Soucy, CEO, Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec

About the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec

The Alliance is committed to making Québec a sustainable and world-class tourist destination. As an agent of the ministère du Tourisme to promote the destination, it serves as the voice for 10,000 tourism businesses, represented by 40 regional and industry association partners. Dedicated to the success of the industry it unifies, serves and represents, the Alliance supports and participates in the development and marketing of Québec's tourism. The Alliance contributes to the national and international influence of the destination and to increasing the economic impact in Québec.

Credits:

Production — Jérémy Comte

Strategy and Creation — Cossette

Narration — David Goudreault

Musical Production and Direction — Cult Nation

Post-production — Post-Moderne

SOURCE Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec





