Tourism minister calls for public beaches to be privatised - after transferring beach club to her boyfriend

Nick Squires
The best beaches in Italy are carved up into ‘stabilimenti’ - beach clubs which provide serried ranks of loungers and umbrellas - Getty Images
Italy's tourism minister has called for the country’s last remaining public beaches to be privatised, weeks after transferring part-ownership of an exclusive beach club to her boyfriend.

Daniela Santanchè, a hardliner who once said she was “proud to be a fascist”, claims that many free beaches are the haunts of “drug addicts” and covered in rubbish.

The best beaches in Italy are carved up into “stabilimenti” - beach clubs which provide serried ranks of loungers and umbrellas, plus toilets, showers and normally a bar or restaurant. But they are expensive – for a family of four, hiring sunbeds and an umbrella during high season can cost 50 euros or more.

The few sections of free beach – often at the edges of the main stretch of sand – are a last refuge for people of modest means or those who balk at the regimented nature of the beach clubs.

But Ms Santanchè, a senior member of the Brothers of Italy hard-Right party led by prime minister Giorgia Meloni, claimed that many free beaches were marred by “rubbish and drug addicts and no one is looking after them.” They would be better off privatised, she said.

Critics were quick to point out that the MP was until a few weeks ago a joint owner of Twiga, an expensive beach club at Forte dei Marmi on the coast of Tuscany - one of the country’s most luxurious resorts.

Under political pressure, she sold her shares in the business – to her boyfriend.

“The minister, former owner of Twiga beach club, passed on her shares to her companion and now proposes handing over free beaches to private operators. It is an acute example of a conflict of interests,” said Angelo Bonelli, from a centre-Left party called Europa Verde (Green).

Lucrative beach club concessions

“To associate drug addicts and rubbish to justify the privatisation and development of the last free beaches is outrageous.”

Matteo Ricci, an MP with the opposition Democratic Party, said: “Whose interests is the minister representing? Twiga beach club or the citizens of Italy?”

As tourism minister she should be “guaranteeing the right of everyone to go to the beach,” not eroding it, he said.

The minister was discussing a plan, inherited from the last government of Mario Draghi, to open up highly lucrative beach club concessions to competition.

She said it would take months to even draw up a decree on the matter and it was important that beach clubs should not be “standardised” if they fell into the hands of multinational corporations.

“Just think if we were no longer able to eat our spaghetti alle vongole (spaghetti with tiny clams) or our parmigiana di melanzane (aubergine parmigiana), things that are part of our identity.”

Ms Santanchè served in one of Silvio Berlusconi’s governments before joining the hard-Right Brothers of Italy, which has its roots in the Fascist movement.

During a rally in 2008 in which hardliners chanted “Duce, Duce” in reference to Mussolini, she said: “I lay claim with pride to being a fascist, if being a fascist means being against the cultural hegemony of the Left and kicking illegal migrants up the arse.”

