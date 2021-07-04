Tourism chiefs tell Sajid Javid to expand travel green list

Sajid Javid is being urged to put more countries on the green list to boost travel (PA)

Tourism and aviation bosses are urging new health secretary Sajid Javid to ease Covid travel restrictions to boost the economy and save jobs.

In a joint letter, they issued a plea to the minister to expand the green list of foreign countries to which UK tourists can travel without having to self-isolate on return.

There are currently 16 countries on the green list, mainly Caribbean and Mediterranean islands, and those are subject to change at short notice.

The letter, written by Airlines UK head of trade Tim Alderslade, noted the UK is the third most internationally connected country in the world and that the travel industry generated around £53bn in domestic spending each year.

“The pandemic has been a catastrophe for our industry and the wider economy,” it said.

The letter added international travel sustained 1.5 million jobs prior to the pandemic, but warned: “Hundreds of thousands of jobs have now been lost, and many more remain at risk”.

The 14 signatories to the letter included chief executive of the Association of British Travel Agents Mark Tanzer, director of Tourism Alliance Kurt Janson, as well as Prospect union general secretary Mike Clancy, and Unite union assistant general secretary Diana Holland.

The signatories also called for more financial support, including the extension of the furlough scheme, to recognise “the travel sector’s ability to trade and generate income is much slower than anticipated”.

“We implore you and your cabinet colleagues to act decisively to save jobs and businesses, and to set the industry on the road to recovery in a risk-based manner,” the letter said.

The letter compared the UK’s approach to that of other countries which have eased restrictions even with lower rates of vaccination.

“We are encouraged that the government has confirmed an intention to relax rules for fully vaccinated people travelling from amber destinations, and to remove statements discouraging travelling to these places,” it added.

“However, these changes must be implemented quickly – at the latest alongside the lifting of domestic restrictions in July – if they are to make a meaningful difference to the UK travel industry.”

The signatories added that they are encouraged by reports that the government is considering recognising the EU’s vaccine certificate scheme designed to lift barriers to international tourism.

Mr Javid, who replaced disgraced predecessor Matt Hancock, has said his priority for travel is “to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible”.

