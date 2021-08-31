Tourism association 'caught off guard' by U.S. increasing travel advisory for Canada

Canada's national tourism association says it was caught off guard and disappointed when the U.S. increased its travel advisory for Canada.

The U.S. State Department urged Americans to "reconsider" travel to Canada as they set the travel advisory to Level 3, after just a three-week period where Canada was at Level 2 with the land border open to U.S citizens and permanent residents.

The Travel Industry Association of Canada says the decision will further hurt the country's battered tourism businesses, especially ahead of the first long weekend with Americans being able to travel through the land border.

However, Flight Centre says it believes the advisory will not have a substantial impact on Americans travelling to Canada, since there are no additional restrictions in place.

Spokeswoman Allison Wallace said there is enough pent-up demand that Americans with travel plans will go ahead with their trips.

Vaccinated Americans have been allowed to cross into Canada via the land border without quarantining as of Aug. 9, although Canadians are still not able to cross the land border into the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2021.

The Canadian Press