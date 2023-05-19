Touring open houses has shown me all that space isn’t all that essential | Opinion

We are all burdened with quirks, and one of mine — an admissible one, at least — is my predilection for visiting model homes and weekend open houses. I like to snoop around and study how people or designers put together living spaces. That curiosity, I believe, stems from my lack of decorating skills. I’m pretty much plain vanilla, with the odd splash of color.

I hadn’t indulged myself in a while, namely because my similarly inclined friend who came along on these adventures had lost interest in state-of-the-art kitchens. A bummer, as these expeditions aren’t as much fun alone.

But on a recent trip to visit a son and his family, I seized an unexpected opportunity and dragged The Hubby to the model center for a new home community. We were, by no means, the target market, as the advertising, which touted family-friendly amenities, was directed at young couples with children.

No matter. We paraded from house to house, climbed stairs, opened kitchen cupboards, poked around master bedrooms, and spent most of the time exclaiming: Can you believe this? And we weren’t referring to the details we discovered. (The built-in spice rack! His and hers sinks! Indoor laundry room!)

The houses were beautiful inside, yes, but what really struck us was their size. Except for a couple of the more modest townhomes, the single family abodes were ginormous. One model boasted five bedrooms, another a three-car garage, a third had spacious in-law quarters with its own entrance. Really, you could accommodate an entire fourth-grade class and have plenty of space left over. Or at least it seemed so to me.

I’m no stranger to large houses. I raised my five kids in one that needed an intercom to communicate from one end to another. No one used it. We shouted instead. Which goes to show that amenities aren’t as essential as we think they are. When my youngest left for college, we downsized to a single-family home about half the size. At the time, I thought it small. Where would I put all my stuff?

A dozen years later, I’m convinced we should have opted for something more compact. We spend our time in the same four rooms. No one sits in the living room. No one eats in the dining room. Two bedrooms go unused except for guest visits. It’s embarrassing, perhaps even shamefully unfair, if you consider the national housing shortage. And in case you think we live in luxury, let me quickly disabuse you of that notion. Our suburban neighborhood is solidly middle to upper middle class.

The Hubby and I grew up in houses half the size of our current home. We shared bedrooms with siblings. The use of the bathroom was on a first-come, first-serve basis. A walk-in closet was unheard of. And no one I knew had a breakfast nook in addition to a dining room. Now we’ve come to expect certain conveniences.

Curious, I did some quick research about our housing habits. One real estate data website reported that the average individual living in a newly built home today enjoys 211% more living space than their counterpart in 1910. Ironically, the expansion comes at a time when family size is shrinking.

I’m not sure what to make of this. Having lived in both cramped and spacious quarters, I know there are benefits to each. It’s nice to have elbow room, nice, too, when there’s no need to draw dividing lines in the bedroom you share with your brother and sister. And walk-in closets, they’re the bomb, for sure!

In retrospect, however, there’s something to be said for forced encounters. You learn useful life lessons when you must negotiate who gets the top dresser drawer or when you broker longer shower privileges. It seems to me that it’s better to learn these valuable skills at home with people who love you than in the outside world that can be so cruel.

Ana Veciana-Suarez

Ana Veciana-Suarez writes about family and social issues. Email her at avecianasuarez@gmail.com or visit her website anavecianasuarez.com. Follow @AnaVeciana.