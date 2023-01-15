Tour a wooden cabin with a fantastic twist

Jonathan Bond

An alternative to a traditional cabin, we were rather impressed by this newly-installed Bert's Box nestled among lush vineyards and rolling hills, designed by the award-winning architects Box 9 Design in collaboration with Bert & May.

Created with reclaimed materials to provide an energy-efficient and eco-friendly space, these spaces also make the most of the picturesque views, with full height Crittal-style metal windows letting in natural light and doors leading out to a spacious outdoor terrace. We can instantly imagine ourselves enjoying a glass of wine or catching up with friends and family as the sun begins to set over the green and leafy landscape beyond.

Comprising two bedrooms, both with plenty of storage space, as well as a beautiful monochrome tiled shower room/bathroom and an open plan living, dining and kitchen area, it is the perfect size for a cosy and unique countryside getaway.

Notably, Bert & May's monochrome Black Alalpardo encaustic tiles are used throughout to create a cohesive scheme.

The entire space flows exceptionally well thanks to the use of reclaimed wood finishes both internally and externally, with the addition of modern touches to elevate the 'raw yet refined aesthetic' of the space.

"The luxurious finishes such as the wood burning stove, stunning Bert & May tiles and well-crafted joinery all work together to make the Box a deeply relaxing place to stay," says Lou Davies, founder of Box 9 Design Ltd. "We love creating spaces that use thoughtful and environmentally friendly design touches that help connect guests back to the nature all around us."

This particular Two Bed Box was completed in 2022 and customers can customise everything in their box, from the interior finishes (such as tiles, wall cladding and flooring) to upgrades such as decking, pergolas, or a wood burning stove.

The possibilities are endless and because each and every one of the materials has been thoughtfully curated, it's pretty much a given that any combination will work together coherently, as they have in this case.

These architect-designed standalone, prefabricated boxes are for those who want beautiful spaces to live, work or play. The boxes are designed to be transportable, stylish mobile homes, and each one boasts the latest in eco-friendly design; the designers work with eco-specialist consultants who offer a wide variety of add-on renewables packages.



While the Two Bed Box is the ultimate cabin bolthole, other designs include:

• The One Bed Box, the perfect hideaway incorporating a spacious bedroom and bathroom with open plan living, kitchen and dining space.

• The Studio Box, suited for a hotel or garden guest room, incorporating open plan bedroom, living & bath with a spacious shower room.

• The Study Box, this garden room is compact yet spacious enough to work as a home office.

Take a tour of the Two Bed Box below...



