Tour this unique warehouse conversion for sale in Fulham

This stunning warehouse conversion, which has just entered the property market in Fulham, is a rare find. Following a complete overhaul, the apartment is now calm, comfortable and full of light.



Stretching over three floors and extending to 1,952 sq ft of living space, the two-bedroom flat boasts a dramatic 42ft ground floor reception room, vaulted ceilings, parquet flooring, large windows, a patio for alfresco dining, and plenty of plants to bring the outdoors in.

The whole space has an industrial feel, incorporating the use of exposed brick, unshaded lightbulbs and old vintage-style furnishings. On the lower ground floor, there's a fully-equipped kitchen and a large separate utility room, which is currently used as a gym.

Meanwhile upstairs, you'll find a charming spacious principle bedroom benefitting from ample storage space. A further studio (this could also be used as a second bedroom) and large bathroom complete this floor. There's a real sense of light and space up here, thanks to the large windows, high ceilings and choice of colour palette.

Agents have described the property as a place that 'offers huge flexibility on the use of space'. If you're a fan of open-plan living, then this stunning conversion could be just right for you.

Brandon Street is nestled on a private street off the popular Munster Road. From local shops to bars, restaurants and leafy parks, the property is just moments from a range of amenities. On the market for a cool £1,250,000 with Knight Frank, it's ideal for those with a little extra cash to splash.

Take a look around...

