Tour pro makes first appearance since horrific car accident

ST. LOUIS—Bud Cauley was "thankful to be alive" after sustaining several serious injuries in a car accident following the second round of the Memorial Tournament this spring. Calling it the scariest three days of his life, Cauley was hospitalized with a collapsed lung, five broken ribs, and a fractured lower leg. He underwent surgery to have plates put in to protect his ribs.

While Cauley remains sidelined from tour action for the foreseeable future, the 28-year-old made his first public return to golf this week, posting a video of himself hitting balls for just the second time since the crash.

"Not much but it's a start," Cauley said on Instagram. "Feels good to be back out on the range!"

Cauley, a former Alabama product and friend to Justin Thomas, was in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour. He had made 11 of 16 cuts, including two top 10s, and was 84th in the FedEx Cup standings before the crash. He will receive a medical exemption for the 2019 season.

