Tour de Pologne: Pedersen nabs first win as world champion on stage 2

Image 1 of 27

Image 2 of 27

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-Quickstep) get nabbed in shadow of Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) on Stage 2, finishing 2-3

Image 3 of 27

Image 4 of 27

Image 5 of 27

Image 6 of 27

Image 7 of 27

Image 8 of 27

Story continues

Image 9 of 27

View photos Stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne More

Image 10 of 27

View photos A fan holds a sign with get well wishes for Fabio Jakobsen on stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne More

Image 11 of 27

View photos Stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne More

Image 12 of 27

View photos Pascal Ackermann in the peloton in early part of 151.5km stage 2 More

Image 13 of 27

View photos Mads Pedersen talks with a Trek-Segafredo teammate well before his sprint finish More

Image 14 of 27

View photos UAE Team Emirates leads the teams classification after stage 2 More

Image 15 of 27

View photos Jasper Philipsen of UAE Team Emirates leads the sprint classification after stage 2 More

Image 16 of 27

View photos Kamel Malecki of CCC Team wore the leader's jersey on stage 2 More

Image 17 of 27

View photos Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) took the race win on stage 2 More

Image 18 of 27

View photos Mads Pedersen with the race leader's jersey More

Image 19 of 27

View photos Polish National Team rider Maciej Paterski was named Most Active Rider on stage 2 More

Image 20 of 27

View photos John Degenkolb of Team Lotto Soudal got assistance from his team mechanic on stage 2 More

Image 21 of 27

View photos The countryside on stage 2 from stage from Opole to Zabrze More

Image 22 of 27

View photos Thomas De Gendt of Team Lotto Soudal leads peloton entering Zabrze, Poland. More

Image 23 of 27

View photos Start in support of Team Deceuninck-Quick-Step's Fabio Jakobsen, who suffered a serious accident on the first stage, led by teammates Remco Evenepoel, James Knox More

Image 24 of 27

View photos Stage 2 began in Opole City, Poland, with fans along the streets. More

Image 25 of 27

View photos Julius Van Den Berg of EF Pro Cycling held the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey for stage 2. More

Image 26 of 27

View photos Klaas Lodewyck, sports director of Team Deceuninck-Quick-Step, talks to Remco Evenepoel on stage 2. More

Image 27 of 27

View photos Covid-19 safety measures begin with hand sanitizer at Tour de Pologne. More

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) took victory in a bunch sprint concluding stage 2 of Tour de Pologne.

The reigning world champion produced a well-timed move and denied Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a long dash for the line. Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) rounded out the day’s podium.

Without Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) present due to injuries sustained in yesterday's crash, the yellow jersey was up for grabs. Polish rider Kamil Małecki (CCC Team) spent the day in the leader's jersey but did not contest the final sprint and Pedersen took over the leader's jersey, having received 10 bonus seconds.

"First of all, I would like to dedicate this victory to Jakobsen after his crash yesterday. I am super happy to dedicate it to him, [I wish] him a fast recovery, a comeback to life, to cycling", Pedersen said after the podium ceremony.

"We had a strategy from the beginning that we should do the sprint for me. Man, the team did a perfect job and I could finish it off. I don't know how it went behind me with Ackermann but it was just enough to keep him behind at the finish line. I am super happy to take the win in the jersey and show the team that I'm back in shape and back to racing strong," he added.

How it unfolded

151 kilometres awaited the peloton on day 2 of racing in Poland. Racing started without 4 riders, Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ), Eduard Prades (Movistar) and Damien Touze (Cofidis) all of whom suffered injuries in yesterday's crash. Since Jakobsen and Sarreau were classified 1-2 in the general standings, CCC Team's Kamil Małecki (3rd overall after stage 1) was given the leader's jersey. The Polish team initially tried to hand the jersey over to Jakobsen's teammates, arguing it would feel "inappropriate" to wear it; however, the race regulations would not allow for that gesture.

An undulating route from Opole to Zabrze kept the peloton on the roads of Silesian and Opole Voivodeships. With only a single categorized climb (3.9 km, 4.8%) appearing after 60 kilometres of racing, sprinters were once again primed to be in the spotlight on a 6km long lap in the final.

Stage 2 saw a return of familiar faces to the front of the race. Maciej Paterski (Polish National Team) and Julius van den Berg (EF Pro Cycling) once again joined forces in the breakaway yet received no help from other riders.

The duo quickly built up a gap in excess of 6 minutes and passed the only categorized climb of the day well ahead of the pack. Van den Berg, who started the day in the mountain's classification jersey, took the points at the summit, while Paterski won two subsequent intermediate sprints.

Bora-Hansgrohe, Mitchelton-Scott and Lotto Soudal kept their riders at the front of the bunch with Maciej Bodnar setting the pace again and slowly trimmed the gap down. With 45 kilometres left the clock stood at 3 minutes, heralding doom for the two-man move.

Paterski and Van den Berg soldiered on, hoping to show their colours on the first of three local laps in Zabrze. Behind them, Bodnar started receiving help from Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and the gap dropped sharply below the minute mark as the escapees entered the final 30 kilometres.

As the teams started bringing forward their fast men, Paterski and Van den Berg were soon in sight and were passed by De Gendt with 16 kilometres to go. Once again Bahrain-McLaren, Trek-Segafredo and Team Ineos made their presence known up front, guarding their protected riders.

Setting up the trains for top sprinters was disrupted briefly by a solo move from Patryk Stosz of the Polish National Team, who managed a kilometre effort in front of the bunch before being brought back with 5.5km to go. From then on multiple teams fought for positions as winding roads inside the last 3 kilometres stretched the bunch.

Trek-Segafredo and Bora-Hansgrohe timed their efforts best and launched themselves into the final kilometre. As Alex Kirsch, Jasper Stuyven and Edward Theuns brought the world champion forward, Michael Schwarzmann and Rüdiger Selig followed, guiding Pascal Ackermann into position. Pedersen played to his strengths and launched the sprint first. The Dane took the lead and held it all the way to the line despite Ackermann's attempt to take the victory on the line.

Results





Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3:26:02 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 6 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 8 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 9 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 12 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 13 Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 14 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Alan Banaszek (Pol) Polish National Team 16 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 17 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 18 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 19 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 20 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 23 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 24 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 25 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 27 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 28 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 29 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 30 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 32 Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Polish National Team 33 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 35 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 37 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 38 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 39 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 40 Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 41 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 43 Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 44 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 45 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 46 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 48 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 49 Przemys_aw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 50 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 51 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 52 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 53 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 54 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 55 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 56 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 57 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 58 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 59 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 60 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 61 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 62 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 63 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 64 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 65 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 66 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 67 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 68 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 69 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 71 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 73 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 74 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 75 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 76 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 77 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 78 Benjamin King (USA) NTT Pro Cycling 79 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 80 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 81 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 82 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 83 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 84 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 85 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 86 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 87 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 88 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 89 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 90 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 91 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 93 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 94 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 95 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 96 Piotr Bro_yna (Pol) Polish National Team 97 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 98 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 99 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 100 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 101 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 102 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 103 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 104 Berna_ Pawel (Pol) Polish National Team 105 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 106 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 107 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 108 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 109 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 110 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 111 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 112 Patryk Stosz (Pol) Polish National Team 113 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren 114 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 115 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 116 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 117 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 118 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 119 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 120 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 121 Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis 122 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 123 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 125 Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 126 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 127 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling 128 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 129 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 130 Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale 131 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 132 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:24 133 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 134 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 135 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 136 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:38 137 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren 138 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:53 139 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Polish National Team 140 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 141 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 142 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 143 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:06 144 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 145 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis 146 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:14 147 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:19 148 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 149 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 0:01:27 DNS Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNS Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep DNS Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis





Finish Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 20 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 18 4 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 17 5 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 16 6 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 15 7 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 14 8 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 13 9 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 12 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 11 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 10 12 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 9 13 Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 8 14 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 15 Alan Banaszek (Pol) Polish National Team 6 16 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 5 17 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 18 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 3 19 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 20 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1





Mountain 1 - Góra św. Anny, 60.6 km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 5 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Polish National Team 3 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 2 4 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1





Sprint 1 - Strzelce Opolskie, 74.8 km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Polish National Team 3 2 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 2 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 1





Sprint 2 - Ujazd DK40, 93.0 km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Polish National Team 3 2 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 2 3 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 1





Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 UAE Team Emirates 3 Movistar Team 4 Trek-Segafredo 5 CCC Team 6 Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 NTT Pro Cycling 8 Team Sunweb 9 Mitchelton-Scott 10 Poland 11 Lotto Soudal 12 Team Jumbo-Visma 13 Cofidis 14 Team Ineos 15 AG2R La Mondiale 16 Astana Pro Team 17 Bahrain McLaren 18 Team Novo Nordisk 19 Groupama-FDJ 20 Gazprom-Rusvelo 21 EF Pro Cycling 22 Israel Start-Up Nation





General classification after stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 7:57:42 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:04 3 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:06 5 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:09 7 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:10 8 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 9 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 10 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 11 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 15 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 16 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 17 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 18 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 19 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 20 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 21 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 23 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 24 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 25 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 26 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 29 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 31 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 33 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 34 Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 35 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 36 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 37 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 38 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 39 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 41 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 42 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 44 Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 45 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 46 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 48 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 49 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 50 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 51 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren 52 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 53 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 54 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 55 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 56 Berna_ Pawel (Pol) Polish National Team 57 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 58 Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Polish National Team 59 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 60 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 61 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 62 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 63 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 64 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 65 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk 66 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 67 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 68 Przemys_aw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team 69 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 70 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 71 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 72 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 74 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 75 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 76 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 77 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 78 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 79 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 80 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 81 Piotr Bro_yna (Pol) Polish National Team 82 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 83 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 85 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 86 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 87 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 88 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling 89 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 90 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 91 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 92 Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis 93 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 94 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 95 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:30 96 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:34 97 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:48 98 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:52 99 Patryk Stosz (Pol) Polish National Team 100 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:00 101 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 102 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 103 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:21 104 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 105 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:30 106 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:31 107 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale 108 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 109 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 0:01:37 110 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:43 111 Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 112 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 113 Benjamin King (USA) NTT Pro Cycling 114 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:55 115 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:59 116 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:01 117 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 118 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 120 Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale 121 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:04 122 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:14 123 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:30 124 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 125 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 126 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 127 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 129 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 130 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 131 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 132 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:49 133 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis 134 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:50 135 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:02:54 136 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Polish National Team 0:03:08 137 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:20 138 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 0:03:29 139 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:51 140 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:01 141 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:21 142 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:28 143 Alan Banaszek (Pol) Polish National Team 0:05:40 144 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:47 145 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:05:51 146 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 147 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:06:36 148 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:00 149 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:09:24





Sprint classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 30 2 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 29 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 28 4 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 5 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 20 6 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 19 7 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 18 8 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 17 9 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 16 10 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 16 11 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 15 12 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 13 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 12 14 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 12 15 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 11 16 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 11 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 18 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 19 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren 9 20 Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 8 21 Alan Banaszek (Pol) Polish National Team 6 22 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 5 23 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 5 24 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 25 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 4 26 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 3 27 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 28 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1 29 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1





Mountain classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 6 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Polish National Team 3 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 2 4 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 1 5 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1





Most active rider classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Polish National Team 15 2 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 7 3 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 6 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 1 5 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 1



