Tour de Pologne: Pedersen nabs first win as world champion on stage 2

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) took victory in a bunch sprint concluding stage 2 of Tour de Pologne.
The reigning world champion produced a well-timed move and denied Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a long dash for the line. Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) rounded out the day’s podium.
Without Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) present due to injuries sustained in yesterday's crash, the yellow jersey was up for grabs. Polish rider Kamil Małecki (CCC Team) spent the day in the leader's jersey but did not contest the final sprint and Pedersen took over the leader's jersey, having received 10 bonus seconds.
"First of all, I would like to dedicate this victory to Jakobsen after his crash yesterday. I am super happy to dedicate it to him, [I wish] him a fast recovery, a comeback to life, to cycling", Pedersen said after the podium ceremony.
"We had a strategy from the beginning that we should do the sprint for me. Man, the team did a perfect job and I could finish it off. I don't know how it went behind me with Ackermann but it was just enough to keep him behind at the finish line. I am super happy to take the win in the jersey and show the team that I'm back in shape and back to racing strong," he added.
How it unfolded
151 kilometres awaited the peloton on day 2 of racing in Poland. Racing started without 4 riders, Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ), Eduard Prades (Movistar) and Damien Touze (Cofidis) all of whom suffered injuries in yesterday's crash. Since Jakobsen and Sarreau were classified 1-2 in the general standings, CCC Team's Kamil Małecki (3rd overall after stage 1) was given the leader's jersey. The Polish team initially tried to hand the jersey over to Jakobsen's teammates, arguing it would feel "inappropriate" to wear it; however, the race regulations would not allow for that gesture.
An undulating route from Opole to Zabrze kept the peloton on the roads of Silesian and Opole Voivodeships. With only a single categorized climb (3.9 km, 4.8%) appearing after 60 kilometres of racing, sprinters were once again primed to be in the spotlight on a 6km long lap in the final.
Stage 2 saw a return of familiar faces to the front of the race. Maciej Paterski (Polish National Team) and Julius van den Berg (EF Pro Cycling) once again joined forces in the breakaway yet received no help from other riders.
The duo quickly built up a gap in excess of 6 minutes and passed the only categorized climb of the day well ahead of the pack. Van den Berg, who started the day in the mountain's classification jersey, took the points at the summit, while Paterski won two subsequent intermediate sprints.
Bora-Hansgrohe, Mitchelton-Scott and Lotto Soudal kept their riders at the front of the bunch with Maciej Bodnar setting the pace again and slowly trimmed the gap down. With 45 kilometres left the clock stood at 3 minutes, heralding doom for the two-man move.
Paterski and Van den Berg soldiered on, hoping to show their colours on the first of three local laps in Zabrze. Behind them, Bodnar started receiving help from Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and the gap dropped sharply below the minute mark as the escapees entered the final 30 kilometres.
As the teams started bringing forward their fast men, Paterski and Van den Berg were soon in sight and were passed by De Gendt with 16 kilometres to go. Once again Bahrain-McLaren, Trek-Segafredo and Team Ineos made their presence known up front, guarding their protected riders.
Setting up the trains for top sprinters was disrupted briefly by a solo move from Patryk Stosz of the Polish National Team, who managed a kilometre effort in front of the bunch before being brought back with 5.5km to go. From then on multiple teams fought for positions as winding roads inside the last 3 kilometres stretched the bunch.
Trek-Segafredo and Bora-Hansgrohe timed their efforts best and launched themselves into the final kilometre. As Alex Kirsch, Jasper Stuyven and Edward Theuns brought the world champion forward, Michael Schwarzmann and Rüdiger Selig followed, guiding Pascal Ackermann into position. Pedersen played to his strengths and launched the sprint first. The Dane took the lead and held it all the way to the line despite Ackermann's attempt to take the victory on the line.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3:26:02
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
|6
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|8
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|13
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|14
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Polish National Team
|16
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|19
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|20
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|23
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|25
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
|27
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|29
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|32
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Polish National Team
|33
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|37
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|38
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|39
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|41
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|43
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|44
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|45
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|46
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|48
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|49
|Przemys_aw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|50
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|51
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|52
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|54
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|55
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|56
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
|57
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|58
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|60
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|62
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|63
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|65
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|66
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|67
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|68
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|71
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|73
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|76
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|77
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|78
|Benjamin King (USA) NTT Pro Cycling
|79
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|80
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|82
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|83
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|84
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|85
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|86
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|87
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|89
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|91
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|93
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|94
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|95
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|96
|Piotr Bro_yna (Pol) Polish National Team
|97
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|98
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|99
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|100
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|101
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|103
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale
|104
|Berna_ Pawel (Pol) Polish National Team
|105
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|106
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|107
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|108
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|110
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|111
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) Polish National Team
|113
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren
|114
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|115
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|116
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|117
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|118
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|119
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
|121
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
|122
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|123
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|125
|Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|126
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|127
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling
|128
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|129
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale
|131
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|132
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:24
|133
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|134
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|135
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|136
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:38
|137
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren
|138
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:53
|139
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Polish National Team
|140
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|141
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|142
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|143
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|144
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|145
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis
|146
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:14
|147
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|0:01:19
|148
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
|149
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
|0:01:27
|DNS
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNS
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|DNS
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|18
|4
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|17
|5
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
|16
|6
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|7
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|14
|8
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|9
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|12
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|11
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|12
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|9
|13
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|8
|14
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|15
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Polish National Team
|6
|16
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|17
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|18
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|3
|19
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|20
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|5
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Polish National Team
|3
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|2
|4
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Polish National Team
|3
|2
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Polish National Team
|3
|2
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|5
|CCC Team
|6
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8
|Team Sunweb
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Poland
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|Cofidis
|14
|Team Ineos
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|Bahrain McLaren
|18
|Team Novo Nordisk
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|21
|EF Pro Cycling
|22
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|7:57:42
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:04
|3
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:06
|5
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:09
|7
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:10
|8
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|9
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
|10
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|11
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|15
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|17
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|19
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|20
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
|21
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|23
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|25
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|26
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|29
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|34
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|35
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|36
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|37
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
|39
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|44
|Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|45
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|46
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|48
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|49
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|51
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren
|52
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|53
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|54
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|56
|Berna_ Pawel (Pol) Polish National Team
|57
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|58
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Polish National Team
|59
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|62
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|63
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|65
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|66
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|67
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|68
|Przemys_aw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Polish National Team
|69
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|70
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|71
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|72
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|75
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|76
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|77
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|78
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|79
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|80
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|81
|Piotr Bro_yna (Pol) Polish National Team
|82
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|83
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|85
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|86
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|87
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|88
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling
|89
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|90
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|91
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|92
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
|93
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|94
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:30
|96
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:34
|97
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:48
|98
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:52
|99
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) Polish National Team
|100
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:00
|101
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|102
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:03
|103
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:21
|104
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:30
|106
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:31
|107
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R la Mondiale
|108
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|109
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
|0:01:37
|110
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:43
|111
|Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|112
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|113
|Benjamin King (USA) NTT Pro Cycling
|114
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:55
|115
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain McLaren
|0:01:59
|116
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:01
|117
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|120
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale
|121
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:02:04
|122
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:14
|123
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:30
|124
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|125
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|126
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|127
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|129
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|132
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|0:02:49
|133
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis
|134
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
|0:02:50
|135
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:02:54
|136
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:03:08
|137
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|0:03:20
|138
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|0:03:29
|139
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:51
|140
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:01
|141
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:21
|142
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:28
|143
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:05:40
|144
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:47
|145
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|0:05:51
|146
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|147
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:06:36
|148
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:00
|149
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:09:24
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|2
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|29
|3
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|4
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|5
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|6
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
|19
|7
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|18
|8
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|17
|9
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|16
|10
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|16
|11
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|12
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|13
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|12
|14
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|12
|15
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|11
|16
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|18
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|19
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren
|9
|20
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|8
|21
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Polish National Team
|6
|22
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|5
|23
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|24
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|25
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|4
|26
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|3
|27
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|28
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|29
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|6
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Polish National Team
|3
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|2
|4
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|1
|5
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Polish National Team
|15
|2
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|7
|3
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|6
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|1
|5
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|23:53:36
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Bahrain McLaren
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|6
|CCC Team
|7
|Cofidis
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|NTT Pro Cycling
|10
|Team Sunweb
|11
|EF Pro Cycling
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Poland
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|18
|Team Ineos
|19
|AG2R la Mondiale
|20
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:20
|22
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:21