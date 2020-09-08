Tour Legendary Designer Christian Liaigre’s St. Barts Home

From ELLE Decor

Editor’s Note: Christian Liaigre, the iconic French interior designer and entrepreneur, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, at the age of 77. ELLE Decor executive editor Ingrid Abramovitch interviewed Liaigre and wrote this feature about his St. Barts home for our December 2013 issue.

Every winter, they arrive by private seaplane or superyacht—boldface names, moguls, and models descending en masse on a tropical oasis that is one part Hamptons, one part Saint-Tropez. The Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy—or St. Barts, as this French territory is known among the jet set—has evolved into the ultimate holiday sandbox for the world’s rich and famous. But 30 years ago, when the Parisian interior and furniture designer Christian Liaigre began vacationing here, life in paradise was a lot more subdued. “At the time, most of the homes on the island were simple wood cabins and cottages,” he says. “Today, the local carpenters are busy working on houses that are very grand, like the type you might find in Miami.”

Certainly Liaigre, whose pared-down approach to luxury has earned him an elite global clientele, has played a role in the island’s development. He designed the soigné beachfront hotel Le Sereno, along with vacation compounds for such A-list clients as art dealer Larry Gagosian and Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich. But 10 years ago, when Liaigre decided to build his own house on St. Barts, his goal was to re-create the simplicity that drew him to the island in the first place. “I wanted a house that was basic and surrounded by nature,” he explains. “Essentially, what I set out to build was a fisherman’s hut.”

Liaigre has often said that true luxury boils down to three essentials: air, space, and light. On St. Barts, he set out to find all three. The road to perfection began with the ideal setting, on a quiet beach that is part of a protected natural marine reserve. “Just in front of us is the Bay of Marigot, which is very calm. Every morning we see turtles bathing and fish jumping,” Liaigre says.

There was a run-down structure on the property that wasn’t habitable. In its place, Liaigre constructed a home inspired by the island’s vernacular architecture—all wood, with a tall, peaked ceiling that helps dissipate the heat, and French doors oriented toward the magnificent view. The house is petite, with just three rooms: two small bedrooms and a great room that encompasses the kitchen, dining, and living areas. “Voilà,” Liaigre says. “It’s very simple. And even if I wanted to make it bigger, I couldn’t. We’re in a protected zone, and the authorities will only permit a house this size on the beach.”

