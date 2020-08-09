Tour de l'Ain stage 3 - Live coverage

Tour de l'Ain hub

Before we go too far, let's take a look at the lay of the land ahead of the stage.

1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 7:14:58

2 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:10

3 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:12

4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:16

5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:23

7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:31

8 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:32

9 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

10 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 0:00:36

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the final stage of the Tour de l'Ain. Can Primoz Roglic maintain his race lead?

The race is due to start in about 30 minutes. It's a balmy 27C in the start town of Saint Vulbas at the moment but it will get much hotter as the racing heats up, too.