Tour de la Provence: Nairo Quintana wins on Mont Ventoux

Tour de la Provence 2020 - 5th Edition - 3rd stage Istres - Mont Ventoux/Chalet Reynard 140,2 km - 15/02/2020 - Nairo Quintana (COL - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

CHALET REYNARD MONT VENTOUX FRANCE FEBRUARY 15 Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Timothy Dupont of Belgium and Team Circus Wanty Gobert Breakaway during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 3 a 1435km stage from Istres to Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux 1429m TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 15 2020 in Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

CHALET REYNARD MONT VENTOUX FRANCE FEBRUARY 15 Jacopo Mosca of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Breakaway during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 3 a 1435km stage from Istres to Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux 1429m TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 15 2020 in Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

CHALET REYNARD MONT VENTOUX FRANCE FEBRUARY 15 Vadim Pronskiy of Kazakhstan and Team Astana Pro Team during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 3 a 1435km stage from Istres to Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux 1429m TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 15 2020 in Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Nairo Quintana secured his first victory in his new colours of Arkeéa-Samsic on Mont Ventoux during stage 3 at the Tour de la Provence.

The Colombian attacked near the lower slopes of the 10km final ascent and crossed the finish line 1:28 ahead of a select chase group that included runner-up Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) in second place, and overnight leader Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) taking third.

Quintana is now leading the overall classification with 1:04 ahead of Vlasov and 1:28 ahead of Lutsenko going into the final stage 4, a 170.4km race from Avignon to Aix-en Provence on Sunday.

The third stage of the Tour de la Provence marked a considerable opportunity to shake up the general classification with a finish at the top of Mont Ventoux. It was also an early-season test among the high-profile climbers participating in the four-day race.

Quintana’s Arkéa-Samsic team, including French champion Warren Barguil, set him up perfectly into the based of the Mont Ventoux. He launch his winning attack on the steeper sections with seven kilometres to the top and almost immediately put Groupama-FDJ’s notable prospects Thibaut Pinot and David Gaudu into danger.

There was a very brief draw from Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) but the young American faded quickly and was caught and then distanced by a desperate chase from Lutsenko and Carthy.

In an effort to save his overall lead, Vlasov bridged across to his teammate Lutsenko and Carthy, but the trio were no match for Quintana, whose lead exploded from an initial 18 seconds to over a minute in the final kilometre.

Quintana’s victory builds on Arkéa-Samsic’s strong start to the season after the team’s sprinter Nacer Bouhanni already won stage 1 at the Tour de la Provence and a stage at the Saudi Tour earlier this month.

How it unfolded

The day’s 140.2km race started in Istres and included two intermediate sprints; the first at the start of the stage in Aureille (22.5km) and the second near the end of the stage in Bedoin (127km). More importantly, there were two mid-stage category 3 ascents over the Col de Lauris (57km) and Col de Cedres (71.5km), and then the final category 1 climb up Mont Ventoux that finished at the Chalet Reynard.

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) cleared the field early and was quickly joined by Timothy Dupont (Circus Wanty-Gobert). The breakaway grew to five riders when Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Jeremy Leveau (Matura4Ever-Roubaix Lille Metropole) and Bryan Alaphilippe (St Michel-Auber93) bridged across.

Cavagna started the day at more than four minutes behind overall leader Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana). He put the Kazakh team under pressure when he distanced himself from his breakaway companions in a solo move that steadily gained upwards of six minutes with just 30km to go.

Fifteen kilometres to the foot of the final climb up Mont Ventoux, Groupama-FDJ offered their assistance in the chase in an attempt to put their leaders Pinot and Gaudu in the best possible position for a strong stage performance. Eventually other teams with strong prospects for a stage win joined the effort; Arkéa-Samsic with Quintana and Barguil, Jumbo-Visma with Kuss, Team Ineos with Eddie Dunbar, Cofidis with Jesús Herrada and Sunweb with Wilco Kelderman.

The remnants of the initial breakaway were reabsorbed into the field with 14km to go, but Cavagna carried his momentum into the bottom of the climb still holding four minutes. As it turned out, the gap wasn’t enough to make a difference on an ascent like Mont Ventoux. He began to pay for his efforts early on and his gap steadily dropped as the road steepened and the race for the stage win lit up behind.

Groupama-FDJ led the field on the lower slopes of Mont Ventoux, with some contention from Team Ineos, Arkéa-Samsic, Jumbo-Visma and Cofidis. Barguil gave one long pull in support of Quintana before dropping off the pace of the lead group.

Quintana made his attack just as the front group began to split apart. Kuss was the only rider to follow but the pace proved too high for the Jumbo-Visma rider and he eventually sat up to ride at his own speed.

Carthy and Lutsenko settled into a high-speed chase as they caught and passed Kuss halfway up the climb. Lutsenko looked over his shoulder to see teammate and overnight leader Vlasov make his way across, and the pair of Astana riders tried to limit their losses in the GC.

Quintana started the day just 34 seconds behind Vlasov and so when his lead grew from 18 seconds to 45 seconds he knew he was in contention for both the stage win and the overall lead. He then pushed that lead out to 1:28, which all but secured the overall victory ahead of the final stage on Sunday.

Results





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 3:36:26 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:28 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 5 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:02:11 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:12 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:25 11 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:34 12 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:02:57 13 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:03:03 14 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:06 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:03:21 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 17 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:31 19 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:03:45 20 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 21 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:55 22 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 23 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:03:57 24 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:03:59 25 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:16 26 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:21 27 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:04:25 28 Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:04:28 29 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:30 30 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 31 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 32 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:04:32 33 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:43 34 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 35 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:05:02 36 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:05:10 37 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:05:27 38 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 0:05:36 39 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 40 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 41 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:06:02 42 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:06:36 43 Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence 0:07:06 44 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:07:59 45 Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:46 46 Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 0:09:42 47 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 49 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling 51 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 52 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 53 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 54 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:11:42 55 Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:11:45 56 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 57 Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis 58 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 59 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 60 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:12:01 61 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:12:48 62 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 63 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:13:40 64 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 65 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:14:18 66 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 67 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 68 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:38 69 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 70 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 71 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:39 72 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 73 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:07 74 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:15:21 75 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 76 Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 77 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 78 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 79 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 80 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 81 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 82 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 83 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 84 Baptiste Constantin (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 85 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 86 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 87 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 88 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 89 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 90 Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 91 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 92 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 93 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 94 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 95 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 96 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 97 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 98 José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence 99 Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:15:36 100 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 0:15:46 101 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:17:00 102 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 103 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team 104 Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 105 Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 106 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 107 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 108 Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:17:28 109 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:18:33 110 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 0:20:19 111 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 112 Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 113 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 114 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 115 Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 116 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 117 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 118 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 119 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 120 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 121 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 122 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 123 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:21:17 124 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:21:50 125 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:28 126 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 127 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:22:36 128 Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:23:19 129 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:23:29 130 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 131 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 132 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 133 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 134 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 135 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 136 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 137 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 138 Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 139 Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:23:56 140 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:25:49 141 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:27:43 DNS Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 3:37:54 2 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:00:43 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:57 4 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:06 5 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:38 6 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:17 7 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:27 8 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:02:29 9 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:03:02 10 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:03:04 11 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:15 12 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:03:42 13 Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence 0:05:38 14 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:06:31 15 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling 0:08:14 16 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:10:14 17 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 0:10:17 18 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 19 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:11:20 20 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:12:12 21 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:12:50 22 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 24 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:13:10 25 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 26 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:13:11 27 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:13:53 28 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 29 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 30 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 31 Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 32 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 33 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 34 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 35 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:15:32 36 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 37 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team 38 Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 39 Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:16:00 40 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 0:18:51 41 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 42 Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 43 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 44 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 45 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:20:22 46 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:21:08 47 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:22:01 48 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 49 Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 50 Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:22:28 51 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:21 52 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:26:15





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 11:24:12 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:28 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:38 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:16 6 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:02:21 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:22 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:26 9 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:35 11 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:44 12 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:03:15 13 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:03:23 14 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:50 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:51 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:53 18 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:03:55 19 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 0:04:02 20 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:09 21 Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 0:04:11 22 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:04:17 23 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:30 24 Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:04:42 25 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:04:44 26 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 27 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 0:04:48 28 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:04:49 29 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:05:09 30 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:24 31 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:05:26 32 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:05:32 33 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:05:46 34 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:05:47 35 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 0:05:54 36 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:06:03 37 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:06 38 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:06:31 39 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 0:07:00 40 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:08:00 41 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:08:50 42 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:43 43 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:11 44 Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:11:30 45 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:49 46 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 47 Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence 0:11:56 48 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 0:12:18 49 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:12:25 50 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:13:06 51 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:13:32 52 Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 53 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:28 54 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:14:43 55 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 0:15:31 56 Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis 0:15:35 57 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:16:19 58 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:16:29 59 Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:16:35 60 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:17:14 61 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:17:21 62 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:17:30 63 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:36 64 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 65 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling 0:17:41 66 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:18:23 67 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:18:28 68 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:19:11 69 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 70 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 71 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 72 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 73 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 74 Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:19:26 75 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:00 76 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 0:20:32 77 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:20:43 78 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:20:50 79 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 0:21:10 80 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:21 81 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:21:26 82 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:22:03 83 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 84 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:07 85 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:22:08 86 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:22:23 87 Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:22:24 88 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 0:22:39 89 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:22:52 90 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:22:57 91 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:00 92 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:23:20 93 José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence 94 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:24:09 95 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 96 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:24:10 97 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:24:13 98 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:24:47 99 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:24:52 100 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 0:24:58 101 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:25:28 102 Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:25:30 103 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 104 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:46 105 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:26:48 106 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:27:09 107 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 0:27:25 108 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:27:35 109 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:28:13 110 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:18 111 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 112 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 113 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:28:28 114 Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 115 Baptiste Constantin (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 116 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:29:15 117 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:29:44 118 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team 0:30:07 119 Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 120 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:30:11 121 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 0:30:27 122 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 0:30:28 123 Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:30:35 124 Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:31:06 125 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:31:22 126 Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:33:26 127 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 128 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:33:38 129 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:34:24 130 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:34:57 131 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:35:43 132 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:58 133 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:36:26 134 Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 135 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:36:30 136 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:36:31 137 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:36:34 138 Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:37:03 139 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:37:23 140 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:40:50 141 Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:40





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 18 2 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 14 3 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 8 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 7 5 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 7 6 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 7 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 4 8 Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 3 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 3 10 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 3 11 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3 12 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1 13 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling 1 14 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 24 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 20 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 5 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 15 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 10 7 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 10 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 10 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 9 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 9 12 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 8 13 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 8 14 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 8 15 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 8 16 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 17 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 7 18 Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 6 19 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 20 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 21 Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 5 22 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 5 23 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 5 24 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 5 25 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 26 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 3 27 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 28 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 2 29 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 1 30 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 1 31 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 1 32 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 33 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1



