Tour de la Provence: Nairo Quintana wins on Mont Ventoux

Kirsten Frattini
Cycling News
Tour de la Provence 2020 - 5th Edition - 3rd stage Istres - Mont Ventoux/Chalet Reynard 140,2 km - 15/02/2020 - Nairo Quintana (COL - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020
Tour de la Provence 2020 - 5th Edition - 3rd stage Istres - Mont Ventoux/Chalet Reynard 140,2 km - 15/02/2020 - Nairo Quintana (COL - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020
Tour de la Provence 2020 - 5th Edition - 3rd stage Istres - Mont Ventoux/Chalet Reynard 140,2 km - 15/02/2020 - Nairo Quintana (COL - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020
Tour de la Provence 2020 5th Edition 3rd stage Istres Mont VentouxChalet Reynard 1402 km 15022020 Nairo Quintana COL Team Arkea Samsic photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020
CHALET REYNARD MONT VENTOUX FRANCE FEBRUARY 15 Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Timothy Dupont of Belgium and Team Circus Wanty Gobert Breakaway during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 3 a 1435km stage from Istres to Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux 1429m TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 15 2020 in Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Tour de la Provence 2020 5th Edition 3rd stage Istres Mont VentouxChalet Reynard 1402 km 15022020 Nairo Quintana COL Team Arkea Samsic Warren Barguil FRA Team Arkea Samsic photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020
CHALET REYNARD MONT VENTOUX FRANCE FEBRUARY 15 Jacopo Mosca of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Breakaway during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 3 a 1435km stage from Istres to Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux 1429m TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 15 2020 in Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
CHALET REYNARD MONT VENTOUX FRANCE FEBRUARY 15 Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Timothy Dupont of Belgium and Team Circus Wanty Gobert Breakaway during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 3 a 1435km stage from Istres to Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux 1429m TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 15 2020 in Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
CHALET REYNARD MONT VENTOUX FRANCE FEBRUARY 15 Vadim Pronskiy of Kazakhstan and Team Astana Pro Team during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 3 a 1435km stage from Istres to Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux 1429m TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 15 2020 in Chalet Reynard Mont Ventoux France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Nairo Quintana secured his first victory in his new colours of Arkeéa-Samsic on Mont Ventoux during stage 3 at the Tour de la Provence.

The Colombian attacked near the lower slopes of the 10km final ascent and crossed the finish line 1:28 ahead of a select chase group that included runner-up Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) in second place, and overnight leader Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) taking third.

Quintana is now leading the overall classification with 1:04 ahead of Vlasov and 1:28 ahead of Lutsenko going into the final stage 4, a 170.4km race from Avignon to Aix-en Provence on Sunday.

The third stage of the Tour de la Provence marked a considerable opportunity to shake up the general classification with a finish at the top of Mont Ventoux. It was also an early-season test among the high-profile climbers participating in the four-day race. 

Quintana’s Arkéa-Samsic team, including French champion Warren Barguil, set him up perfectly into the based of the Mont Ventoux. He launch his winning attack on the steeper sections with seven kilometres to the top and almost immediately put Groupama-FDJ’s notable prospects Thibaut Pinot and David Gaudu into danger.

There was a very brief draw from Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) but the young American faded quickly and was caught and then distanced by a desperate chase from Lutsenko and Carthy. 

In an effort to save his overall lead, Vlasov bridged across to his teammate Lutsenko and Carthy, but the trio were no match for Quintana, whose lead exploded from an initial 18 seconds to over a minute in the final kilometre.

Quintana’s victory builds on Arkéa-Samsic’s strong start to the season after the team’s sprinter Nacer Bouhanni already won stage 1 at the Tour de la Provence and a stage at the Saudi Tour earlier this month.

How it unfolded

The day’s 140.2km race started in Istres and included two intermediate sprints; the first at the start of the stage in Aureille (22.5km) and the second near the end of the stage in Bedoin (127km). More importantly, there were two mid-stage category 3 ascents over the Col de Lauris (57km) and Col de Cedres (71.5km), and then the final category 1 climb up Mont Ventoux that finished at the Chalet Reynard.

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) cleared the field early and was quickly joined by Timothy Dupont (Circus Wanty-Gobert). The breakaway grew to five riders when Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Jeremy Leveau (Matura4Ever-Roubaix Lille Metropole) and Bryan Alaphilippe (St Michel-Auber93) bridged across.

Cavagna started the day at more than four minutes behind overall leader Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana). He put the Kazakh team under pressure when he distanced himself from his breakaway companions in a solo move that steadily gained upwards of six minutes with just 30km to go.

Fifteen kilometres to the foot of the final climb up Mont Ventoux, Groupama-FDJ offered their assistance in the chase in an attempt to put their leaders Pinot and Gaudu in the best possible position for a strong stage performance. Eventually other teams with strong prospects for a stage win joined the effort; Arkéa-Samsic with Quintana and Barguil, Jumbo-Visma with Kuss, Team Ineos with Eddie Dunbar, Cofidis with Jesús Herrada and Sunweb with Wilco Kelderman.

The remnants of the initial breakaway were reabsorbed into the field with 14km to go, but Cavagna carried his momentum into the bottom of the climb still holding four minutes. As it turned out, the gap wasn’t enough to make a difference on an ascent like Mont Ventoux. He began to pay for his efforts early on and his gap steadily dropped as the road steepened and the race for the stage win lit up behind.

Groupama-FDJ led the field on the lower slopes of Mont Ventoux, with some contention from Team Ineos, Arkéa-Samsic, Jumbo-Visma and Cofidis. Barguil gave one long pull in support of Quintana before dropping off the pace of the lead group. 

Quintana made his attack just as the front group began to split apart. Kuss was the only rider to follow but the pace proved too high for the Jumbo-Visma rider and he eventually sat up to ride at his own speed.

Carthy and Lutsenko settled into a high-speed chase as they caught and passed Kuss halfway up the climb. Lutsenko looked over his shoulder to see teammate and overnight leader Vlasov make his way across, and the pair of Astana riders tried to limit their losses in the GC. 

Quintana started the day just 34 seconds behind Vlasov and so when his lead grew from 18 seconds to 45 seconds he knew he was in contention for both the stage win and the overall lead. He then pushed that lead out to 1:28, which all but secured the overall victory ahead of the final stage on Sunday.

Results


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

3:36:26

2

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:01:28

3

Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling

4

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team

5

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos

0:02:11

6

Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:02:12

7

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb

8

Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis

9

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

10

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:02:25

11

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:02:34

12

Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team

0:02:57

13

Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling

0:03:03

14

Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo

0:03:06

15

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

0:03:21

16

Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

17

Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling

18

Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:03:31

19

Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb

0:03:45

20

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep

21

Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:03:55

22

Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling

23

Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team

0:03:57

24

Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:03:59

25

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:04:16

26

Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:04:21

27

Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:04:25

28

Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:04:28

29

Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team

0:04:30

30

Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos

31

Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis

32

Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale

0:04:32

33

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:04:43

34

Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

35

Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:05:02

36

Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:05:10

37

Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:05:27

38

Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling

0:05:36

39

François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

40

Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team

41

Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie

0:06:02

42

Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:06:36

43

Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence

0:07:06

44

Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:07:59

45

Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:08:46

46

Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling

0:09:42

47

Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team

48

Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo

49

Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team

50

Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling

51

Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling

52

Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

53

Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

54

Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis

0:11:42

55

Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:11:45

56

Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

57

Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis

58

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

59

William Barta (USA) CCC Team

60

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos

0:12:01

61

Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:12:48

62

Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

63

Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:13:40

64

Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb

65

Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis

0:14:18

66

Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team

67

Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team

68

Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

0:14:38

69

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

70

Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

71

Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:14:39

72

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

73

Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team

0:15:07

74

Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:15:21

75

Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

76

Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

77

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

78

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

79

Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team

80

Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ

81

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

82

Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos

83

Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

84

Baptiste Constantin (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

85

Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep

86

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation

87

Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

88

Arnaud Courteille (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

89

Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos

90

Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93

91

Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos

92

Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma

93

Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling

94

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling

95

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

96

Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

97

Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb

98

José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence

99

Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

0:15:36

100

Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis

0:15:46

101

Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:17:00

102

Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

103

Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team

104

Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

105

Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

106

Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

107

Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie

108

Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:17:28

109

Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:18:33

110

Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling

0:20:19

111

Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo

112

Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

113

Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

114

Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

115

Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

116

Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo

117

Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation

118

Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

119

Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos

120

Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team

121

Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team

122

Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team

123

Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:21:17

124

Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:21:50

125

Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ

0:22:28

126

Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence

127

Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:22:36

128

Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie

0:23:19

129

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

0:23:29

130

Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team

131

Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

132

Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

133

Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic

134

Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team

135

Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

136

Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

137

Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

138

Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie

139

Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:23:56

140

Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:25:49

141

Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

0:27:43

DNS

Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team

3:37:54

2

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos

0:00:43

3

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:00:57

4

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:01:06

5

Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo

0:01:38

6

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:02:17

7

Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:02:27

8

Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team

0:02:29

9

Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos

0:03:02

10

Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale

0:03:04

11

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:03:15

12

Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:03:42

13

Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence

0:05:38

14

Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:06:31

15

Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling

0:08:14

16

Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis

0:10:14

17

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

0:10:17

18

William Barta (USA) CCC Team

19

Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:11:20

20

Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:12:12

21

Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis

0:12:50

22

Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team

23

Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team

24

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

0:13:10

25

Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

26

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:13:11

27

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:13:53

28

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

29

Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep

30

Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

31

Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93

32

Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling

33

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

34

Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb

35

Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:15:32

36

Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

37

Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team

38

Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

39

Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:16:00

40

Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling

0:18:51

41

Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo

42

Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

43

Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos

44

Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team

45

Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:20:22

46

Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:21:08

47

Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:22:01

48

Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team

49

Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie

50

Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:22:28

51

Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:24:21

52

Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

0:26:15


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

11:24:12

2

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team

0:01:04

3

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:01:28

4

Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling

0:01:38

5

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:02:16

6

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos

0:02:21

7

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:02:22

8

Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:02:26

9

Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis

10

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:02:35

11

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:02:44

12

Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team

0:03:15

13

Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling

0:03:23

14

Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo

0:03:50

15

Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:03:51

16

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

17

Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:03:53

18

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:03:55

19

Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling

0:04:02

20

Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:04:09

21

Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team

0:04:11

22

Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:04:17

23

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:04:30

24

Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:04:42

25

Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos

0:04:44

26

Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team

27

Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling

0:04:48

28

Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:04:49

29

Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb

0:05:09

30

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:05:24

31

Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:05:26

32

Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:05:32

33

Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:05:46

34

Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale

0:05:47

35

Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis

0:05:54

36

François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:06:03

37

Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:06:06

38

Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:06:31

39

Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling

0:07:00

40

Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:08:00

41

Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie

0:08:50

42

Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team

0:10:43

43

Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo

0:11:11

44

Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:11:30

45

Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team

0:11:49

46

Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

47

Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence

0:11:56

48

Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team

0:12:18

49

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos

0:12:25

50

Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:13:06

51

Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:13:32

52

Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling

53

Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team

0:14:28

54

William Barta (USA) CCC Team

0:14:43

55

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling

0:15:31

56

Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis

0:15:35

57

Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb

0:16:19

58

Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:16:29

59

Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:16:35

60

Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis

0:17:14

61

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:17:21

62

Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:17:30

63

Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

0:17:36

64

Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

65

Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling

0:17:41

66

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:18:23

67

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

0:18:28

68

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:19:11

69

Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team

70

Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling

71

Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos

72

Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep

73

Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos

74

Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

0:19:26

75

Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:20:00

76

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

0:20:32

77

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:20:43

78

Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:20:50

79

Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling

0:21:10

80

Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team

0:21:21

81

Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:21:26

82

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:22:03

83

Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma

84

Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ

0:22:07

85

Arnaud Courteille (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:22:08

86

Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:22:23

87

Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

0:22:24

88

Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team

0:22:39

89

Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:22:52

90

Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:22:57

91

Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:23:00

92

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:23:20

93

José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence

94

Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:24:09

95

Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team

96

Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:24:10

97

Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:24:13

98

Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis

0:24:47

99

Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:24:52

100

Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis

0:24:58

101

Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:25:28

102

Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:25:30

103

Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos

104

Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo

0:25:46

105

Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:26:48

106

Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:27:09

107

Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team

0:27:25

108

Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

0:27:35

109

Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team

0:28:13

110

Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo

0:28:18

111

Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

112

Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling

113

Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:28:28

114

Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93

115

Baptiste Constantin (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

116

Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ

0:29:15

117

Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:29:44

118

Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team

0:30:07

119

Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

120

Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:30:11

121

Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence

0:30:27

122

Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos

0:30:28

123

Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:30:35

124

Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:31:06

125

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

0:31:22

126

Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:33:26

127

Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation

128

Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

0:33:38

129

Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:34:24

130

Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:34:57

131

Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:35:43

132

Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:35:58

133

Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:36:26

134

Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie

135

Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team

0:36:30

136

Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team

0:36:31

137

Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:36:34

138

Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:37:03

139

Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:37:23

140

Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

0:40:50

141

Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

0:42:40


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team

18

2

Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis

14

3

Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team

8

4

Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

7

5

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

7

6

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

5

7

Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

4

8

Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

3

9

Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling

3

10

Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

3

11

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

3

12

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team

1

13

Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling

1

14

Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team

24

2

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

22

3

Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

20

4

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb

18

5

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos

15

6

Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

10

7

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

10

8

Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling

10

9

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

10

10

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling

9

11

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

9

12

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

8

13

Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team

8

14

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep

8

15

Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team

8

16

Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma

7

17

Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team

7

18

Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

6

19

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

6

20

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

6

21

Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

5

22

Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis

5

23

Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

5

24

Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

5

25

Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

4

26

Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos

3

27

Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team

2

28

Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis

2

29

Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team

1

30

Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos

1

31

Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

1

32

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

1

33

Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team

11:25:16

2

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos

0:01:17

3

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:01:31

4

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:01:40

5

Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo

0:02:46

6

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:02:51

7

Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:03:05

8

Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team

0:03:07

9

Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos

0:03:40

10

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:04:20

11

Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:04:42

12

Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale

0:04:43

13

Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:10:45

14

Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence

0:10:52

15

Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team

0:13:24

16

William Barta (USA) CCC Team

0:13:39

17

Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb

0:15:15

18

Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis

0:16:10

19

Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:16:26

20

Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

0:16:32

21

Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling

0:16:37

22

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:17:19

23

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

0:17:24

24

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:18:07

25

Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling

26

Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep

27

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

0:19:28

28

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:19:39

29

Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:19:46

30

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:20:59

31

Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

0:21:20

32

Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team

0:21:35

33

Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:21:48

34

Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:21:53

35

Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:23:06

36

Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis

0:23:43

37

Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo

0:24:42

38

Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team

0:26:21

39

Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling

0:27:14

40

Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93

0:27:24

41

Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team

0:29:03

42

Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos

0:29:24

43

Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:29:31

44

Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:30:02

45

Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:33:53

46

Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:34:39

47

Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:34:54

48

Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team

0:35:27

49

Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:35:59

50

Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:36:19

51

Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

0:39:46

52

Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

0:41:36

