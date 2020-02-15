Tour de la Provence: Nairo Quintana wins on Mont Ventoux
Nairo Quintana secured his first victory in his new colours of Arkeéa-Samsic on Mont Ventoux during stage 3 at the Tour de la Provence.
The Colombian attacked near the lower slopes of the 10km final ascent and crossed the finish line 1:28 ahead of a select chase group that included runner-up Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) in second place, and overnight leader Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) taking third.
Quintana is now leading the overall classification with 1:04 ahead of Vlasov and 1:28 ahead of Lutsenko going into the final stage 4, a 170.4km race from Avignon to Aix-en Provence on Sunday.
The third stage of the Tour de la Provence marked a considerable opportunity to shake up the general classification with a finish at the top of Mont Ventoux. It was also an early-season test among the high-profile climbers participating in the four-day race.
Quintana’s Arkéa-Samsic team, including French champion Warren Barguil, set him up perfectly into the based of the Mont Ventoux. He launch his winning attack on the steeper sections with seven kilometres to the top and almost immediately put Groupama-FDJ’s notable prospects Thibaut Pinot and David Gaudu into danger.
There was a very brief draw from Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) but the young American faded quickly and was caught and then distanced by a desperate chase from Lutsenko and Carthy.
In an effort to save his overall lead, Vlasov bridged across to his teammate Lutsenko and Carthy, but the trio were no match for Quintana, whose lead exploded from an initial 18 seconds to over a minute in the final kilometre.
Quintana’s victory builds on Arkéa-Samsic’s strong start to the season after the team’s sprinter Nacer Bouhanni already won stage 1 at the Tour de la Provence and a stage at the Saudi Tour earlier this month.
How it unfolded
The day’s 140.2km race started in Istres and included two intermediate sprints; the first at the start of the stage in Aureille (22.5km) and the second near the end of the stage in Bedoin (127km). More importantly, there were two mid-stage category 3 ascents over the Col de Lauris (57km) and Col de Cedres (71.5km), and then the final category 1 climb up Mont Ventoux that finished at the Chalet Reynard.
Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) cleared the field early and was quickly joined by Timothy Dupont (Circus Wanty-Gobert). The breakaway grew to five riders when Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Jeremy Leveau (Matura4Ever-Roubaix Lille Metropole) and Bryan Alaphilippe (St Michel-Auber93) bridged across.
Cavagna started the day at more than four minutes behind overall leader Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana). He put the Kazakh team under pressure when he distanced himself from his breakaway companions in a solo move that steadily gained upwards of six minutes with just 30km to go.
Fifteen kilometres to the foot of the final climb up Mont Ventoux, Groupama-FDJ offered their assistance in the chase in an attempt to put their leaders Pinot and Gaudu in the best possible position for a strong stage performance. Eventually other teams with strong prospects for a stage win joined the effort; Arkéa-Samsic with Quintana and Barguil, Jumbo-Visma with Kuss, Team Ineos with Eddie Dunbar, Cofidis with Jesús Herrada and Sunweb with Wilco Kelderman.
The remnants of the initial breakaway were reabsorbed into the field with 14km to go, but Cavagna carried his momentum into the bottom of the climb still holding four minutes. As it turned out, the gap wasn’t enough to make a difference on an ascent like Mont Ventoux. He began to pay for his efforts early on and his gap steadily dropped as the road steepened and the race for the stage win lit up behind.
Groupama-FDJ led the field on the lower slopes of Mont Ventoux, with some contention from Team Ineos, Arkéa-Samsic, Jumbo-Visma and Cofidis. Barguil gave one long pull in support of Quintana before dropping off the pace of the lead group.
Quintana made his attack just as the front group began to split apart. Kuss was the only rider to follow but the pace proved too high for the Jumbo-Visma rider and he eventually sat up to ride at his own speed.
Carthy and Lutsenko settled into a high-speed chase as they caught and passed Kuss halfway up the climb. Lutsenko looked over his shoulder to see teammate and overnight leader Vlasov make his way across, and the pair of Astana riders tried to limit their losses in the GC.
Quintana started the day just 34 seconds behind Vlasov and so when his lead grew from 18 seconds to 45 seconds he knew he was in contention for both the stage win and the overall lead. He then pushed that lead out to 1:28, which all but secured the overall victory ahead of the final stage on Sunday.
Results
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
3:36:26
2
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
0:01:28
3
Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
4
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
5
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
0:02:11
6
Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:02:12
7
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
8
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
9
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:02:25
11
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:02:34
12
Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
0:02:57
13
Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
0:03:03
14
Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
0:03:06
15
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
0:03:21
16
Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
17
Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
18
Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:03:31
19
Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
0:03:45
20
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
21
Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:03:55
22
Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
23
Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
0:03:57
24
Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:03:59
25
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:04:16
26
Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:04:21
27
Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:04:25
28
Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:04:28
29
Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
0:04:30
30
Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
31
Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
32
Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
0:04:32
33
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:04:43
34
Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
35
Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:05:02
36
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:05:10
37
Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:05:27
38
Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
0:05:36
39
François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
40
Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
41
Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
0:06:02
42
Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:06:36
43
Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence
0:07:06
44
Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:07:59
45
Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:08:46
46
Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
0:09:42
47
Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
48
Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
49
Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
50
Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling
51
Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
52
Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
53
Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
54
Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
0:11:42
55
Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:11:45
56
Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
57
Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
58
Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
59
William Barta (USA) CCC Team
60
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
0:12:01
61
Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:12:48
62
Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
63
Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:13:40
64
Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
65
Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
0:14:18
66
Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
67
Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
68
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
0:14:38
69
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
70
Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
71
Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:14:39
72
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
73
Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
0:15:07
74
Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:15:21
75
Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
76
Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
77
Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
78
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
79
Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
80
Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
81
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
82
Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
83
Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
84
Baptiste Constantin (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
85
Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
86
Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
87
Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
88
Arnaud Courteille (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
89
Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
90
Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
91
Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
92
Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
93
Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
94
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
95
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
96
Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
97
Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
98
José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence
99
Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
0:15:36
100
Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
0:15:46
101
Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:17:00
102
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
103
Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team
104
Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
105
Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
106
Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
107
Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
108
Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:17:28
109
Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:18:33
110
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
0:20:19
111
Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
112
Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
113
Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
114
Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
115
Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
116
Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
117
Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
118
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
119
Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
120
Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
121
Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
122
Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
123
Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:21:17
124
Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:21:50
125
Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
0:22:28
126
Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
127
Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:22:36
128
Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
0:23:19
129
Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
0:23:29
130
Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
131
Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
132
Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
133
Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
134
Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
135
Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
136
Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
137
Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
138
Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
139
Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:23:56
140
Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
0:25:49
141
Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
0:27:43
DNS
Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
3:37:54
2
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
0:00:43
3
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:00:57
4
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:01:06
5
Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
0:01:38
6
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:02:17
7
Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:02:27
8
Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
0:02:29
9
Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
0:03:02
10
Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
0:03:04
11
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:03:15
12
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:03:42
13
Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence
0:05:38
14
Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:06:31
15
Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling
0:08:14
16
Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
0:10:14
17
Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
0:10:17
18
William Barta (USA) CCC Team
19
Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:11:20
20
Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:12:12
21
Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
0:12:50
22
Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
23
Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
24
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
0:13:10
25
Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
26
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:13:11
27
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:13:53
28
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
29
Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
30
Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
31
Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
32
Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
33
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
34
Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
35
Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:15:32
36
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
37
Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team
38
Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
39
Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:16:00
40
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
0:18:51
41
Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
42
Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
43
Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
44
Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
45
Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:20:22
46
Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:21:08
47
Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:22:01
48
Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
49
Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
50
Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:22:28
51
Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
0:24:21
52
Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
0:26:15
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
11:24:12
2
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
0:01:04
3
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
0:01:28
4
Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
0:01:38
5
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:02:16
6
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
0:02:21
7
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:02:22
8
Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:02:26
9
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
10
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:02:35
11
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:02:44
12
Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
0:03:15
13
Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
0:03:23
14
Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
0:03:50
15
Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:03:51
16
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
17
Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:03:53
18
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:03:55
19
Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
0:04:02
20
Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:04:09
21
Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
0:04:11
22
Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:04:17
23
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:04:30
24
Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:04:42
25
Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
0:04:44
26
Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
27
Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
0:04:48
28
Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:04:49
29
Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
0:05:09
30
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:05:24
31
Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:05:26
32
Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:05:32
33
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:05:46
34
Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
0:05:47
35
Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
0:05:54
36
François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:06:03
37
Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:06:06
38
Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:06:31
39
Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
0:07:00
40
Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:08:00
41
Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
0:08:50
42
Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
0:10:43
43
Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
0:11:11
44
Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:11:30
45
Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
0:11:49
46
Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
47
Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence
0:11:56
48
Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
0:12:18
49
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
0:12:25
50
Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:13:06
51
Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:13:32
52
Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
53
Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
0:14:28
54
William Barta (USA) CCC Team
0:14:43
55
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
0:15:31
56
Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
0:15:35
57
Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
0:16:19
58
Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:16:29
59
Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:16:35
60
Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
0:17:14
61
Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:17:21
62
Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:17:30
63
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
0:17:36
64
Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
65
Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling
0:17:41
66
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:18:23
67
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
0:18:28
68
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:19:11
69
Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
70
Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
71
Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
72
Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
73
Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
74
Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
0:19:26
75
Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:20:00
76
Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
0:20:32
77
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:20:43
78
Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:20:50
79
Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
0:21:10
80
Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
0:21:21
81
Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:21:26
82
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:22:03
83
Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
84
Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
0:22:07
85
Arnaud Courteille (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:22:08
86
Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:22:23
87
Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
0:22:24
88
Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
0:22:39
89
Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:22:52
90
Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:22:57
91
Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:23:00
92
Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:23:20
93
José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence
94
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:24:09
95
Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
96
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:24:10
97
Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:24:13
98
Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
0:24:47
99
Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:24:52
100
Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
0:24:58
101
Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:25:28
102
Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:25:30
103
Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
104
Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
0:25:46
105
Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:26:48
106
Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:27:09
107
Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
0:27:25
108
Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
0:27:35
109
Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
0:28:13
110
Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
0:28:18
111
Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
112
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
113
Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:28:28
114
Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
115
Baptiste Constantin (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
116
Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
0:29:15
117
Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:29:44
118
Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team
0:30:07
119
Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
120
Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:30:11
121
Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
0:30:27
122
Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
0:30:28
123
Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:30:35
124
Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:31:06
125
Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
0:31:22
126
Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:33:26
127
Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
128
Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
0:33:38
129
Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:34:24
130
Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:34:57
131
Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:35:43
132
Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
0:35:58
133
Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:36:26
134
Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
135
Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
0:36:30
136
Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
0:36:31
137
Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:36:34
138
Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:37:03
139
Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:37:23
140
Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
0:40:50
141
Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
0:42:40
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
18
2
Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
14
3
Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
8
4
Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
7
5
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
7
6
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
5
7
Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
4
8
Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
3
9
Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
3
10
Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
3
11
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
3
12
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
1
13
Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
1
14
Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
24
2
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22
3
Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
20
4
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
18
5
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
15
6
Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
10
7
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
10
8
Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
10
9
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10
10
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
9
11
Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
9
12
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
8
13
Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
8
14
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
8
15
Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
8
16
Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
7
17
Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
7
18
Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
6
19
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6
20
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
6
21
Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
5
22
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
5
23
Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
5
24
Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
5
25
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
4
26
Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
3
27
Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
2
28
Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
2
29
Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
1
30
Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
1
31
Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
1
32
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
1
33
Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
11:25:16
2
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
0:01:17
3
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:01:31
4
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:01:40
5
Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
0:02:46
6
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:02:51
7
Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:03:05
8
Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
0:03:07
9
Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
0:03:40
10
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:04:20
11
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:04:42
12
Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
0:04:43
13
Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:10:45
14
Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence
0:10:52
15
Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
0:13:24
16
William Barta (USA) CCC Team
0:13:39
17
Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
0:15:15
18
Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
0:16:10
19
Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:16:26
20
Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
0:16:32
21
Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling
0:16:37
22
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:17:19
23
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
0:17:24
24
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:18:07
25
Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
26
Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
27
Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
0:19:28
28
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:19:39
29
Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:19:46
30
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:20:59
31
Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
0:21:20
32
Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
0:21:35
33
Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:21:48
34
Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:21:53
35
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:23:06
36
Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
0:23:43
37
Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
0:24:42
38
Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
0:26:21
39
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
0:27:14
40
Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
0:27:24
41
Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team
0:29:03
42
Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
0:29:24
43
Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:29:31
44
Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:30:02
45
Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:33:53
46
Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:34:39
47
Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
0:34:54
48
Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
0:35:27
49
Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:35:59
50
Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:36:19
51
Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
0:39:46
52
Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
0:41:36