Tour of Guangxi 2020

Enric Mas wins the 2019 Tout of Guangxi

The Tour of Guangxi draws the WorldTour tier of racing to a close some nine months after the Tour Down Under. The six-day Chinese race, which has been in the WorldTour since its inception ill again be part of the WorldTour in 2020, even if it still feels like something of an afterthought on the calendar after the far more prestigious UCI Road World Championships and Il Lombardia.

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) avoided a late crash to win the overall classification of the Tour of Guangxi in Guilin in 2019. A crash on the final corner of the race saw several riders go down, including Diego Rosa (Team Ineos) and Mas. However, he was given the same time as stage winner Pascal Ackermann and so kept his victory. Rosa was third place overall, 14 seconds down on Mas. Colombia's Dani Martinez (EF Education First) finished second overall at five seconds.

Mas won stage four at the Nongla Scenic Area and then was protected by his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates for the final two stages. Mas will move to Movistar for 2020 but was happy to sign off from Deceuninck-QuickStep with a WorldTour victory. It was the Belgian team's 69th victory of the 2019 season.