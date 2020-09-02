Tour de France: Van Aert wins stage 5

Jumbo-Visma’s Wout van Aert wins the opening stage of the 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné. The Belgian will be a key part of the Tour de France squad to support Primoz Roglic and Tom Dumoulin

Brief results
Place Rider (Country) Team Result
1 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 04:21:22
2 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
6 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
8 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
9 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
10 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation


General Classification after stage 5
Place Rider (Country) Team Result
1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 22:28:26
2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 00:00:04
3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:07
4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:11
5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:00:13
6 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:17
7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:17
8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:00:17
9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:00:17
10 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:00:17