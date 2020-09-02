Tour de France: Van Aert wins stage 5

Image 1 of 27
Image 2 of 27
Image 3 of 27
Image 4 of 27
Image 5 of 27
Image 6 of 27
Image 7 of 27
Image 8 of 27
Image 9 of 27
Image 10 of 27
Image 11 of 27
Image 12 of 27
Image 13 of 27
Image 14 of 27
Image 15 of 27
Image 16 of 27
Image 17 of 27
Image 18 of 27
Image 19 of 27
Image 20 of 27
Image 21 of 27
Image 22 of 27
Image 23 of 27
Image 24 of 27
Image 25 of 27
Image 26 of 27
Image 27 of 27
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|04:21:22
|2
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|8
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|10
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|22:28:26
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:00:04
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:07
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:11
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:00:13
|6
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:17
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:17
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:00:17
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:00:17
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:00:17