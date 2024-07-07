Tour de France standings: Race outlook after Stage 9

French Anthony Turgis of TotalEnergies celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 9 of the 2024 Tour de France cycling race, from Troyes to Troyes, France (199 km) on Sunday 07 July 2024. The 111th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 29 June and will finish in Nice, France on 21 July. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2024 Tour de France nears its midway point after Sunday's Stage 9, and Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar continues to establish his lead.

Pogačar will still wear the yellow jersey on Tuesday for Stage 10 following the riders' day off on Monday, though it was Frenchman Anthony Turgis who won the day on Sunday. Turgis crossed the line in Troyes at 04:19:43 at the head of a leading group to win the race's gravel stage.

Eritrean rider and Stage 8 winner Biniam Girmay also maintained his lead in the points classification for a fifth straight day.

Here's how the classification at the 2024 Tour de France looks as it nears the midway point and heads into its first off day.

Tour de France Stage 9 results

Position Rider Time Gap 1 Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) 04:19:43 - 2 Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) 04:19:43 - 3 Derek Gee (Israel - Premier Tech) 04:19:43 - 4 Alex Aranburu (Movistar Team) 04:19:43 - 5 Ben Healy (EF Education - EasyPost) 04:19:45 0:00:02 6 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan Team) 04:19:45 0:00:02 7 Javier Romo (Movistar Team) 04:19:55 0:00:12 8 Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) 04:20:01 0:00:18 9 Biniam Girmay (Intermarché - Wanty) 04:21:00 0:01:17 10 Michael Matthews (Team Jayco Alula) 04:21:00 0:01:17

Tour de France standings

Position Rider Time Gap 1 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) 35:42:42 - 2 Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) 35:43:15 0:00:33 3 Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 35:43:57 0:01:15 4 Primoz Roglic (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe) 35:44:18 0:01:36 5 Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) 35:44:58 0:02:16 6 Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) 35:44:59 0:02:17 7 Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) 35:45:13 0:02:31 8 Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick-Step) 35:46:17 0:03:35 9 Derek Gee (Israel - Premier Tech) 35:46:44 0:04:02 10 Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 35:46:45 0:04:03

Tour de France jersey standings

Yellow (general classification): Tadej Pogačar

Green (points classification): Biniam Girmay

Polka dot (mountains classification): Jonas Abrahamsen

White (young rider classification): Remco Evenepoel

Yellow numbers (teams classification): UAE Team Emirates

Golden numbers (combativity award): Jasper Stuyven

Tour de France Stage 10: How to watch, schedule, and distance

Date: July 9, 2024

Location: Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond

Distance: 116.4 miles (187.3 kilometers)

Type: Flat stage

TV: N/A

Streaming: Peacock, fuboTV

