Tour de France standings: Race outlook after Stage 9
The 2024 Tour de France nears its midway point after Sunday's Stage 9, and Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar continues to establish his lead.
Pogačar will still wear the yellow jersey on Tuesday for Stage 10 following the riders' day off on Monday, though it was Frenchman Anthony Turgis who won the day on Sunday. Turgis crossed the line in Troyes at 04:19:43 at the head of a leading group to win the race's gravel stage.
Eritrean rider and Stage 8 winner Biniam Girmay also maintained his lead in the points classification for a fifth straight day.
Here's how the classification at the 2024 Tour de France looks as it nears the midway point and heads into its first off day.
STAGE 8 RESULTS: Tour de France standings, results: Race outlook after Biniam Girmay wins Stage 8
Tour de France Stage 9 results
Position
Rider
Time
Gap
1
Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies)
04:19:43
-
2
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers)
04:19:43
-
3
Derek Gee (Israel - Premier Tech)
04:19:43
-
4
Alex Aranburu (Movistar Team)
04:19:43
-
5
Ben Healy (EF Education - EasyPost)
04:19:45
0:00:02
6
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan Team)
04:19:45
0:00:02
7
Javier Romo (Movistar Team)
04:19:55
0:00:12
8
Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek)
04:20:01
0:00:18
9
Biniam Girmay (Intermarché - Wanty)
04:21:00
0:01:17
10
Michael Matthews (Team Jayco Alula)
04:21:00
0:01:17
Tour de France standings
Position
Rider
Time
Gap
1
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
35:42:42
-
2
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)
35:43:15
0:00:33
3
Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
35:43:57
0:01:15
4
Primoz Roglic (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)
35:44:18
0:01:36
5
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)
35:44:58
0:02:16
6
Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)
35:44:59
0:02:17
7
Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers)
35:45:13
0:02:31
8
Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick-Step)
35:46:17
0:03:35
9
Derek Gee (Israel - Premier Tech)
35:46:44
0:04:02
10
Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
35:46:45
0:04:03
Tour de France jersey standings
Yellow (general classification): Tadej Pogačar
Green (points classification): Biniam Girmay
Polka dot (mountains classification): Jonas Abrahamsen
White (young rider classification): Remco Evenepoel
Yellow numbers (teams classification): UAE Team Emirates
Golden numbers (combativity award): Jasper Stuyven
Tour de France Stage 10: How to watch, schedule, and distance
Date: July 9, 2024
Location: Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond
Distance: 116.4 miles (187.3 kilometers)
Type: Flat stage
TV: N/A
Streaming: Peacock, fuboTV
HOW TO WATCH: Catch the 2024 Tour de France FREE on Fubo
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tour de France standings, results after Stage 9