Tour de France stage two live: Latest updates from the second day

Soudal-Quick Step's Remi Cavagna, TotalEnergies' Edvald Boasson Hagan and EF-Education EasyPost's Neilson have formed the early breakaway - Reuters/Stephane Mahe

12:55 PM BST

142km to go

The breakaway, who currently lead the peloton by just under five minutes, are about 10km from the first categorised climb up the Col d’Udana.

Neilson Powless leads the breakaway group, who have a near five minute advantage over the peloton - Shutterstock/Martin Divisek

12:42 PM BST

153km to go

Provisional points classification after the intermediate sprint:

1. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), 30

2. Simon Yates (Jayco-Alula), 25

3. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), 22

4. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), 21

5. Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies), 20

6. Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny), 20

The stage winner at San Sebastian will collect 50 points.

12:39 PM BST

158km to go

Result of the intermediate sprint at Legutio (km 40.6):

1. Edvald Boasson Hagen, 20 pts

2. Rémi Cavagna, 17 pts

3. Neilson Powless, 15 pts

At 4’25’’:

4. Jasper Philipsen, 13 pts

5. Sam Welsford, 11 pts

6. Bryan Coquard, 10 pts

7. Biniam Girmay, 9 pts

8. Mads Pedersen, 8 pts

9. Mark Cavendish, 7 pts

10. Dylan Groenewegen, 6 pts

12:34 PM BST

160km to go

The breakaway currently has a lead of four and a half minutes over the peloton.

12:28 PM BST

165km to go

The lead-outs start in the peloton ahead of the intermediate sprint. The likes of Mark Cavendish, Mads Pederson and Jasper Philipsen are all up there. It was close between Sam Welsford and Jasper Philipsen on the line but they have given it to Philipsen for fourth across the line after the breakaway.

💚 Fierce battle for the green jersey in the peloton! 🇧🇪 @JasperPhilipsen grabs 13 points ahead of 🇦🇺 @sam_welsford behind the breakaway.



💚 La bataille pour le maillot vert fait rage dans le peloton ! 🇧🇪 @JasperPhilipsen empoche 13 points devant 🇦🇺 @sam_welsford.#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/vRjLxaNJAm — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 2, 2023

12:25 PM BST

166km to go

Another man who was fancied for yesterday was Soudal-Quick Step’s Julian Alaphilippe. Let’s now hear from the Frenchman:

"I will try to hang on and try to follow the best guys on Jaizkibel"



Julian Alaphilippe gave his thoughts ahead of stage 2 🇫🇷#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/sBI0KK3Ybj — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 2, 2023

12:23 PM BST

168km to go

We are at the intermediate sprint at Legutio and TotalEnergies’ Edvald Boasson Hagan is allowed by the other two members of the breakaway to role across the line first and take the maximum 20 points. The peloton are over four minutes behind but when they reach the intermediate sprint there will be a sprint on as there are points still available for the points classification.

Edvald Boasson Hagen wins the intermediate sprint and takes 20 points! 🟢#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/mSMvwhlfYh — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 2, 2023

12:12 PM BST

176km to go

Another man who was fancied for yesterday’s opening stage was Alepcin-Deceuninck’s Matheiu van der Poel, but again it did not work out for him. Let’s hear his thoughts ahead of stage two:

"It's a long Tour, I'll see what comes along"



Mathieu van der Poel spoke to Daniel about not being able to follow attacks yesterday and targeting a stage win 🇳🇱#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/AHJ6cqXBj1 — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 2, 2023

12:09 PM BST

178km to go

The trio in the breakaway now have a four minute advantage over the peloton.

12:04 PM BST

181km to go

After a brilliant finish to yesterday’s first stage, let’s hope we are in for another one today. But who will win? Let’s see what the Eurosport team think:

12:02 PM BST

183km to go

One man who was fancied for yesterday’s stage was Britain’s Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), but it was not to be for him. Let’s hear from him ahead of today’s stage.

"Yesterday and today, both stages that suit me. I hope for a better day today"



Tom Pidcock spoke to Daniel about his disappointing stage 1 and chances on stage 2 🇬🇧#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/Rm4Oqls3Bg — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 2, 2023

11:58 AM BST

185km to go

Cavagna, Powless and Boasson Hagan now have a lead of two minutes and 45 seconds out in front.

Remi Cavagna (left), Edvald Boasson Hagan (centre) and Neilson Powless form the early breakaway - Reuters/Stephane Mahe

11:53 AM BST

190km to go

We are roughly 20km into this second stage and that group of three consisting of Cavagna, Powless and Boasson Hagan now have a lead of nearly two minutes. The pace in the peloton has slowed significantly and they seem content allowing those three to go away for now.

11:45 AM BST

197km to go

A group of three have broken away at the front which consists of Rémi Cavagna (Soudal-Quick Step), Neilson Powless (EF-Education EasyPost) and Edvald Boasson Hagan (Total Energies). Powless currently leads the king of the mountains classification. It looks like the peloton seems happy to let that group get away for the time being as the pace slows.

11:40 AM BST

200km to go

That first attempt of a breakaway has already been reeled back by the peloton. The pace is already very high and there are probably quite a few riders in the peloton hoping things calm down soon.

11:39 AM BST

202km to go

A group including Magnus Cort, Pascal Eenkhorn, Anhony Turgis and Mads Pedersen has formed but the peloton is working hard to reel them back in. The breakaway is struggling to get away in these early stages.

An early breakaway including Magnus Cort and Mads Pedersen tries to get away on stage two - Velo/David Ramos

11:36 AM BST

204km to go

It is going to be difficult for a breakaway to get away in these early stages. A group of four has got a little ahead of the peloton and sprinter Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek is trying to get across. He will be thinking about the green jersey (points classification) points available at the intermediate sprint.

11:33 AM BST

We are underway

The flag drops slightly beyond kilometre zero as we wait for a few riders to get back into the peloton and the proper racing on stage two gets underway. We have an intermediate sprint around 40km into today’s stage and it is fairly flat up to that sprint.

11:23 AM BST

Family affair

It was a great day for Britain, Bury and the Yates brothers as Adam got the better of Simon to win the stage and claim yellow. Today they will be supported by their parents on the course! A special few days for the Yates family!

John and Sue Yates are out on course today 👫



How incredible to watch your kids fighting it out on the biggest stage, with one of them leading the race 🙌💛🇬🇧#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/aU4ZupvEzj — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 2, 2023

11:19 AM BST

General classification after stage one

1. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) 4hrs 22mins 39secs

2. Simon Yates (Team Jayco-AlUla) +8secs

3. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +18secs

4. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) +22secs

5. Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) Same time

6. Victor Lafay (Cofidis) Same time

7. Jai Hindley (BORA-hansgrohe) Same time

8. Mattias Skjlemose (Lidl-Trek) Same time

9. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) Same time

10. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) Same time

11:17 AM BST

Neutralised roll-out

The neutralised roll-out has just begun. It will be much shorter than yesterday’s which was around 30 minutes on the opening day of the 2023 Tour de France. Today’s will be about 10 minutes so the proper racing will get underway fairly promptly.

The peloton rolls out at the start of the second stage - Shutterstock/Martin Divisek

11:13 AM BST

Adam Yates in yellow

We were promised an exciting, unpredictable opening stage and it delivered. Not your usual, easy first day. Instead we had a fair bit of climbing and created a fascinating finish. A day for British cycling to enjoy as the Yates twins, Adam and Simon, went head-to-head in the final 10km for the stage win after breaking away from a group of general classification contenders including Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar. Which Yates brother was going to win. It was UAE Team Emirates’ Adam who pipped his twin to take the first stage and with it the yellow jersey.

Current leader Adam Yates (right) awaiting the start next to his brother Simon, who finished second yesterday behind Adam - AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulate

Whilst we enjoyed the thrill of the boys from Bury going up against each other, sadly it was a day to forget for Movistar’s Enric Mas and EF-Education EasyPost’s Richard Carapaz. They crashed with around 20km to go on stage one. Mas abandoned immediately after injuring his shoulder and despite reaching the finish, Carapaz is also out. Incredibly, he managed to ride the final 20km with a broken kneecap.

Today’s second stage takes us 209km from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián, the second and final day in the Basque country before we head to France. Not a mountain stage, but certainly a hilly one including five categorised climbs that should provide the same entertainment as yesterday. Expect more fireworks today!

