Tour de France stage two live: Latest updates from the second day

Family affair

It was a great day for Britain, Bury and the Yates brothers as Adam got the better of Simon to win the stage and claim yellow. Today they will be supported by their parents on the course! A special few days for the Yates family!

General classification after stage one

1. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) 4hrs 22mins 39secs

2. Simon Yates (Team Jayco-AlUla) +8secs

3. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +18secs

4. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) +22secs

5. Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) Same time

6. Victor Lafay (Cofidis) Same time

7. Jai Hindley (BORA-hansgrohe) Same time

8. Mattias Skjlemose (Lidl-Trek) Same time

9. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) Same time

10. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) Same time

Neutralised roll-out

The neutralised roll-out has just begun. It will be much shorter than yesterday’s which was around 30 minutes on the opening day of the 2023 Tour de France. Today’s will be about 10 minutes so the proper racing will get underway fairly promptly.

Adam Yates in yellow

We were promised an exciting, unpredictable opening stage and it delivered. Not your usual, easy first day. Instead we had a fair bit of climbing and created a fascinating finish. A day for British cycling to enjoy as the Yates twins, Adam and Simon, went head-to-head in the final 10km for the stage win after breaking away from a group of general classification contenders including Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar. Which Yates brother was going to win. It was UAE Team Emirates’ Adam who pipped his twin to take the first stage and with it the yellow jersey.

Whilst we enjoyed the thrill of the boys from Bury going up against each other, sadly it was a day to forget for Movistar’s Enric Mas and EF-Education EasyPost’s Richard Carapaz. They crashed with around 20km to go on stage one. Mas abandoned immediately after injuring his shoulder and despite reaching the finish, Carapaz is also out. Incredibly, he managed to ride the final 20km with a broken kneecap.

Today’s second stage takes us 209km from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián, the second and final day in the Basque country before we head to France. Not a mountain stage, but certainly a hilly one including five categorised climbs that should provide the same entertainment as yesterday. Expect more fireworks today!