Tour de France stage six live: Latest updates as peloton faces tough Pyrenean test

Wout van Aert (centre) is part of a 20-man breakaway early on stage six - Reuters/Stephane Mahe

01:09 PM BST

115km to go

The breakaway gets to the top of the first climb of the day up the Côte de Capvern-les-Bains. Neilson Powless, who lost his king of the mountains jersey yesterday, picks up a couple of points at the summit. He is now eight points behind Felix Gall in that classification.

01:02 PM BST

117km to go

The breakaway are making their way up the category three climb of the Côte de Capvern-les-Bains which is 5.6km in length at an average gradient of 4.8%. Their advantage over the peloton stands at just shy of three minutes.

12:56 PM BST

120km to go

Those fives rider including Powless have managed to bridge the gap to the breakaway. The number of riders in the front group is now up to 20. Meanwhile in the peloton Bora-Hansgrohe are at the front setting the pace, with their man Jai Hindley in possession of the yellow jersey.

Current leader Jai Hindley with his team at the front of the peloton - Velo/Tim de Waele

12:49 PM BST

125km to go

The five riders trying to join the breakaway are: Neilson Powless (EF-Education EasyPost), Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-Quick Step), Oliver Naesen (AG2R-Citröen), Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar).

Neilson Powless (front) is leading a small group towards the breakaway - Velo/Tim de Waele

12:45 PM BST

127km to go

There are 15 riders in the breakaway. They are: Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), James Shaw (EF-Education EasyPost), Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step), Nikias Arndt (Bahrain-Victorious), Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R-Citröen), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Krists Neilands (Israel-PremierTech), Chris Juul-Jensen (Jayco-Alula), Matîs Louvel (Arkéa-Samsic), Tobias Halland Johannessen and Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X).

Wout van Aert (front) leads the breakaway group early on stage six - AFP/Thomas Samson

12:43 PM BST

129km to go

A proud moment for the Hindley family:

Jai Hindley's dad: "I'm still in shock from yesterday"



Hindley's parents greeted him at the start in Tarbes this morning 🤗💛🇦🇺pic.twitter.com/eFnWS78lwr#TDF2023 — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 6, 2023

12:42 PM BST

130km to go

The pace has completely slowed in the peloton and they seem very content with the formation of the breakaway. The gap is now just over two minutes. There is a small group that has broken off the front of the peloton trying to get to the front breakaway including the former leader of the king of the mountains classification Neilson Powless (EF-Education EasyPost).

12:37 PM BST

135km to go

It seems like the peloton are comfortable allowing this breakaway to go. There are some huge names in this breakaway with Mathieu van der Poel joining the likes of van Aert and Alaphilippe in there. 20 seconds back to the peloton.

12:34 PM BST

138km to go

There were 10 riders in that initial breakaway including van Aert, Alaphilippe and sprinter Bryan Coquard but more riders have got across. The peloton are currently within 10 seconds of the breakaway.

12:31 PM BST

141km to go

The pace is already very high, which will not sit well with the sprinters and those struggling after yesterday. The peloton are trying to close the gap to this early breakaway.

12:28 PM BST

143km to go

Like they did yesterday, Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) are amongst the early attackers.

12:26 PM BST

Racing underway

The flag drops at kilometre zero and we are underway properly on stage six. Our second and final day in the Pyrenees and what a day we have in store!

12:16 PM BST

Pogacar speaks ahead of stage six

It is fair to say that Tadej Pogacar is looking and sounding a little bit flat. He is not his usual self. How much has his confidence taken a hit? Let’s hear from the Slovenian ahead of today’s stage:

"Jonas [Vingegaard] was super, super strong!" 💪



Tadej Pogacar expects to improve his form in the next few days in his hunt for the GC.#TDF2023 | @TamauPogi pic.twitter.com/HKLKGJ682i — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 6, 2023

12:10 PM BST

Will Vingegaard attack Pogacar again?

You can only imagine that Jonas Vingegaard will go for Tadej Pogacar again. The Dane looked so strong yesterday and today represents a great opportunity to attack him again. A bad stage yesterday does not necessarily mean Pogacar will be poor again today, but the signs were not good from his perspective.

Will Jonas Vingegaard fancy another aggressive attack today? - Reuters/Stephane Mahe

12:04 PM BST

Weather update for stage six

Partly cloudy sky, becoming variable. Becoming overcast with the possibility of thundershowers and a few showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures between 18 and 24°C.

Wind easterly, averaging 15 km/h, gusting to 25 km/h.

Jai Hindley and Tadej Pogacar ahead of the start of stage six - Velo/David Ramos

12:03 PM BST

Stage six teaser

11:59 AM BST

Big day up the Tourmalet

If this does not get you excited I do not know what will:

🤩 A legendary climb on today's menu for the last Pyrenean stage of the #TDF2023.



🤩 Une ascension légendaire au menu de cette dernière étape pyrénéenne du #TDF2023. pic.twitter.com/A4aUQOc72c — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 6, 2023

⛰️Today, the #TDF2023 visits the Tourmalet, a historic climb that became a legend of the Tour de France. Here's a quick recap, as to how it did so. pic.twitter.com/oyLONF0COn — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 6, 2023

11:53 AM BST

Tactics, tactics, tactics

A lot was made yesterday about some of the tactics from UAE Team Emirates in particular. Jai Hindley was allowed to get away in a huge breakaway and UAE came in for some criticism. Let’s hear what Bahrain-Victorious’ Jack Haig made of those questionable tactics:

"I think UAE shot themselves in the foot"



Daniel asked Jack Haig🇦🇺 about the tactics of yesterday's stage and how dangerous he thinks Jai Hindley💛🇦🇺 is to Jonas Vingegaard🇩🇰 and Tadej Pogačar🇸🇮🤍#TDF2023 #ITCycling pic.twitter.com/ygzNY7KPAP — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 6, 2023

11:45 AM BST

General classification after stage five

1. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) 22hrs 15mins 12secs

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) +47secs

3. Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) +1min 03secs

4. Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 11secs

5. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) +1min 34secs

6. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +1min 40secs

7. Simon Yates (Team Jayco-Alula) Same time

8. Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) +1min 56 secs

9. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

10. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ)

11:45 AM BST

Stage five full results

1. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) 3hrs 57mins 07secs

2. Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) +32secs

3. Felix Gall (AG2R-Citroen) Same time

4. Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

5. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) +34secs

6. Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) +1min 38secs

7. Daniel Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

8. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

9. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ)

10. Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers)

11:42 AM BST

What is in store on stage six?

This is what we have to look forward to on stage six. A 145km stage from Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, including one of the most iconic climbs in the Tour de France, the Col du Tourmalet. The finish is at the ski station on Cauterets-Cambasque. Will we see a different Pogacar today or will his struggles continue. You would imagine Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma will go after him again today.

Stage Six Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

11:32 AM BST

Vingegaard gets better of Pogacar as Hindley takes yellow

The first day in the Pyrenees in the 2023 Tour de France yesterday certainly delivered. Already the general classification is shaken up and we are only through five stages. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) dropped two-time champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) on the final climb up the Col de Marie Blanque and Australian Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) is in possession of the yellow jersey after winning stage five.

Vingegaard looked strong and powerful as he is now 53 seconds ahead of Pogacar, with the Slovenian looking powerless to the Dane’s attack. Is Pogacar’s recent wrist injury and time off the road hampering him? How will he react today on the second day in the Pyrenees?

Whilst Vingegaard got the better of Pogacar, stage five was also about Hindley, who starts today’s stage in yellow after a terrific ride on stage five yesterday. His Bora-Hansgrohe team played a blinder by sending Hindley into the breakaway and that move paid dividends. Hindley, winner of last year’s Giro d’Italia, attacked from the large breakaway up the final climb and rode in on his own to take a comfortable victory.

“We were sort of improvising and enjoying some bike racing. I just sort of managed to find myself in that group and I enjoyed it today,” Hindley said. “It is really incredible and I have no words [to wearing the yellow jersey].

Bora-Hansgrohe's Jai Hindley takes yellow on a gripping stage five in the Pyrenees - AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

“The guys on the radio were just screaming to ride to the line. I couldn’t hear what was happening. I was trying to gain as much time as possible and get the stage win and I find myself in the yellow jersey.

“I didn’t know what to expect. It is my first Tour, it is hard to come here with massive ambitions but I wanted to be competitive and have some form of success and I have just won a stage of the Tour de France. It is pretty incredible.”

Vingegaard sits 47 seconds behind Hindley in second place in the general classification. Vingegaard came home in fifth place, just over 30 seconds down on Hindley. Perhaps it could be Hindley who is Vingegaard’s biggest competition for the yellow jersey.

We have a second day in the Pyrenees today with a 145km stage from Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, featuring one of the most iconic climbs in the Tour de France, le Col du Tourmalet. This is sure to separate the wheat from the chaff. Get set for a thriller on stage six!

