Tour de France stage seven live: Latest updates as Bordeaux awaits sprinters

The peloton are taking it easy on stage seven with a sprint finish expected in Bordeaux - Getty Images/Thomas Samson

01:44 PM BST

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Points classification

Today we fully expect a sprint finish in Bordeaux, so here is a look at the point classification going into stage seven:

1. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) 150pts

2. Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) 104pts

3. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) 92pts

4. Victor Lafay (Cofidis) 80pts

5. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) 76pts

6. Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) 73pts

7. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 70pts

8. Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) 62pts

9. Jain Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) 51pts

10. Neilson Powless (EF-Education EasyPost) 45pts

01:36 PM BST

Reminder of the general classification

Today should have no bearing on the general classification, but after an explosive couple of stages in the Pyrenees let’s have a look at the standings going into today:

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 26hrs 10mins 44secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +25secs

3. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 34secs

4. Simon Yates (Jayco-Alula) 3mins 14secs

5. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) 3mins 30secs

6. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 40secs

7. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) +4mins 03secs

8. Romain Bardet (DSM) +4mins 42secs

9. Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

10. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) +5mins 28secs

01:34 PM BST

Vanmarcke retires from professional cycling

In other cycling news this morning, Sep Vanmarcke has announced his retirement from professional cycling effective immediately due to medical reasons. The 34-year-old will call time on his 14-year career, of which the past two and a half years were spent at Israel-Premier Tech, during which time he won the likes of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Bretagne Classic, the inaugural Maryland Classic, and graced the podium of Paris-Roubaix and Ronde van Vlaanderen.

Sep Vanmarcke had a 14-year professional career, spending the last two a half years at Israel-Premier Tech - Velo/Mark van Hecke

Following an abnormally high heart rate detected while on the bike, Vanmarcke underwent testing including a cardiac MRI which confirmed the presence of scar tissue. The high risk of further cardiac complications posed by the scar tissue means that Vanmarcke will no longer be able to continue racing as a professional cyclist.

“When I pinned a number for the first time back in 2003, I never dared to dream about having a professional career. I ended up living that dream for 14 years, with highs and lows. I wasn’t the super talent, but with dedication and hard work I was able to compete with the best riders in the biggest races for years. I got to know many people and cultures all over the world and have been to places I never heard of before. “I would have liked to have raced at the highest level for a few more years and achieve more great performances together with IPT in the biggest races. It is very sad and painful to announce the end of my career in this way. At the same time, I am grateful that the problems with my heart were discovered in time. I’m going to take the time now to be with my family, to accept the situation and think about what I want to do in the future. My whole life has been all about cycling. Cycling will always be my passion.”

01:22 PM BST

131km to go

The peloton are just gradually reeling Guglielmi in. His advantage is now down to around four minutes having been up at about seven. On a flat stage it is so difficult for one rider to hold off a peloton of over 150 riders who can just rotate who is on the front.

Story continues

The peloton are gradually reeling in Guglielmi - Getty Images/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

01:15 PM BST

Can Ewan win the sprint?

It has been a torrid last couple of years for Australia’s Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) at the Tour. He came so close to winning though on stage four when Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) pipped him to the line in Nogaro. The Lotto-Dstny team have been on the radio feeling that today is their day. Will Ewan be able to end his misery at the Tour in recent editions in the sprint in Bordeaux.

Caleb Ewan (right) narrowly missed out on victory on stage four to Jasper Philipsen - AP/Daniel Cole

01:11 PM BST

Tweak to the closing stages

There is a change to the final stages for today’s finish in Bordeaux. Usually we have a 3km rule meaning anyone who crashes in the final 3km is given the same time as the leaders across the line. Today though that has been extended to 3.5km so for all the general classification teams looking to take care of their leaders that 3.5km mark is the key point for them to reach today.

01:05 PM BST

Could it be 35 for Cavendish today?

As John mentioned earlier, today marks the 16th anniversary of Mark Cavendish’s Tour debut. Today’s stage ends in Bordeaux, where Cavendish won the last time a stage finished there in 2010. He is gunning for stage win number 35 today, which as everyone knows by now would create history. Let’s hear from the Manx missile on what he remembers of that day in 2010 which will help him today:

"I remember pretty well"



Mark Cavendish broke down today's sprint in Bordeaux, which is the same as he won on stage 18 in 2010 🇮🇲🚀



Tom Cruise and Cameron Dias were in town that day 🎬✨



Daniel to Cav: "Hopefully not mission impossible" 👏😅#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/B4yAhc5m4K — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 7, 2023

12:59 PM BST

What's happened so far

As we could have predicted on a flat stage like today, it has been a fairly quiet start to stage seven. When the flag dropped, four riders attacked off the front of the peloton; Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa-Samsic) and Mathieu Burgeaudeau (Total Energies). Very quickly though Abrahamsen, Oliveira and Burgeadudeau were called back by their teams which left Guglielmi out all on his own.

Simon Guglielmi all on his own out in front - AFP/Thomas Samson

The pace in the peloton has been very pedestrian to say the least allowing Guglielmi’s advantage to go out to over seven minutes. Conisdering it is a very flay stage, the peloton have this completely under control and there is no way Guglielmi will be able to stay out on his own all day.

11:33 AM BST

Stage seven preview

Hello and welcome to our live rolling coverage from stage seven at the Tour de France, the 169.9 kilometre run from Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux. With just one categorised climb – the 1.2km long ascent of the Côte de Béguey – and only 808 metres of vertical elevation, this is one that is widely expected to end in a bunch sprint.

Stage Seven Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

While it is unlikely that anybody will be desperate to burn too many matches to take the solitary point atop the aforementioned category four climb, there is plenty to fight over for those with designs on the maillot vert, the green jersey worn by the leader in the points classification.

Copy of Points classification: What is up for grabs today?

Given he has won the only two sprint stages at this year’s Tour – and the last two available at last year’s race – the in-form Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is man to watch this afternoon. Not only does the Belgian have the leg speed to finish this type of stage off, but he also has a certain Mathieu van der Poel (a man more than capable of winning sprint finish) riding as the perfect lead-out man.

Jasper Philipsen thanks domestique-deluxe and lead-out man par excellence Mathieu van der Poel following his win in Nogaro - Getty Images/David Ramos

Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-Quick Step) has the traditional lead-out train to assist him, but the Dutchman crashed on Tuesday and has suffered like a dog in the Pyrenees so it will be interesting to see how, if at all, he has recovered. Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny), Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-Al Ula), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and Sam Welsford (DSM Firmenich) will also fancy their chances too.

Students of the sport will be aware that the last time a Tour stage finished in Bordeaux (in 2010), a certain young Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) prevailed after beating Julian Dean and Alessandro Petacchi to the line at the end of stage 18. If they have been doing their homework, those students will also realise that today marks the 16th anniversary of Cavendish’s Tour debut on the streets on London, a stone’s throw from us here at Telegraph Sport Towers.

Axel Merckx (left) and Mark Cavendish pictured ahead of the 2007 prologue in London - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

Incidentally, on that July afternoon in 2007 when the rosy-cheeked youngster barrelled his way around the London prologue, Cavendish was a T-Mobile team-mate of Axel Merckx; today he will be hoping to pull one stage win clear of another Merckx – Axel’s father Eddy – and become the outright Tour’s all-time stage record holder with a 35th victory etched into his palmarès.

Anyway, whatever happens today, Telegraph Sport will be here to guide you through all of the key moments, taking you all the way to the line in Bordeaux..

Live coverage here will get under way at 1pm (BST).

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.