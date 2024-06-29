Tour de France rider breaks three teeth in crash before 2024 race begins

Jan Hirt became the first rider to crash on this year's Tour de France when he came off his bike before the start of the opening stage on Saturday.

The Czech rider crashed on his way to his team bus after signing the start sheet.

"There are 100 rules (to be respected) for the team but someone with a backpack knocked Jan Hirt down on his way from the signatures to the bus. Three broken teeth," team boss Patrick Lefevere wrote on X.

The first stage is a 206-km ride from Florence to Rimini.

